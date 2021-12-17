Nevada vs Western Michigan: Quick Lane Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, December 27

Nevada vs Western Michigan Quick Lane Bowl Preview

– Can Western Michigan close out with something strong after a disappointing season? Talent-wise, the Broncos had enough to win the MAC Championship.

The passing game was the MAC’s most efficient, it was great at controlling the clock and the tempo, and the defense was the best in the league allowing just 337 yards per game. So what was the problem?

– There were way too many defensive meltdowns, penalties, and special teams gaffes to mess up several big offensive performances. And that’s what made the team so maddening – it was good enough to beat Pitt, and flaky enough to get blown out by Ball State.

– Nevada, though, is an even bigger mystery after losing head coach Jay Norvell to Colorado State and with star QB Carson Strong opting out.

The three Mountain West losses were all by two points each, but now the offense that was so dominant throughout the season has to prove it can keep up.

– Even without Strong, the passing game should still be dangerous, the Mountain West’s best pass rush will be disruptive, and the No. 1 team in the nation in turnover margin needs to force several mistakes in what will amount to a road game.

Why Nevada, Western Michigan Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Quick Lane Bowl Top Players To Know

Why Western Michigan Will Win The Quick Lane Bowl

Nevada is missing its coach, its star quarterback, and even if Jay Norvell and Carson Strong were around this would’ve been a tough matchup.

Western Michigan has the pieces – they just don’t always fit.

The playmakers are there on an offense that can run for yards in chunks. The ground attack got better as the year went on with close to 800 yards in the last three games. The Nevada defensive front is great at getting into the backfield, but it’s nothing special against the run and should be pounded on a bit by all the Bronco options.

Normally the goal would be to control the clock to keep Strong off the field, but Strong isn’t there. Western Michigan should be able to dominate the time of possession battle anyway – it owns the clock for well over 35 minutes per game.

Why Nevada Will Win The Quick Lane Bowl

Oh poor Nevada.

It doesn’t have its head coach, and it doesn’t have its quarterback. What is it going to do?

6-9, 225-pound Nate Cox got in a little work this season. He might not be strong, but he can crank up the big plays down the field and can even run a little bit.

The offense isn’t going to stop. The ground attack is better than the stats – it showed up against Colorado State in the blowout of a regular season finale.

There will be a running game under interim head man – and former running backs coach – Vai Taua.

Western Michigan might have the No. 1 defense in the MAC, the pass rush, the run D, and the overall stats, but it doesn’t all mesh like it should. There aren’t a ton of takeaways, the run defense got hammered over the last few games, and …

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Quick Lane Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

The Nevada defense won’t skip a beat under Taua, but the offensive consistency is a concern.

On the other side, which Western Michigan team will show up? It’s got the skill and experience, but can it put it all together? Painfully inconsistent, there are a whole lot of great things happening but without the overall results.

That will change in what should pass for a home bowl game. Nevada will make this a great game for three quarters, but the Bronco lines will hold up when they have to.

Quick Lane Bowl: Nevada vs Western Michigan Prediction, Lines

Western Michigan 34, Nevada 27

Line: Western Michigan -6, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

