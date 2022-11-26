Nevada vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Nevada vs UNLV Prediction Game Preview

Nevada vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: Mountain West Network

Record: Nevada (2-9), UNLV (4-7)

Nevada vs UNLV What’s Going To Happen

The battle for the Fremont Cannon will have to be it.

UNLV should’ve at least come into this with bowl eligibility on the line, but instead it couldn’t get by a bad Hawaii team as part of a brutal six-game losing streak to ensure a losing season.

It could be worse – Nevada is on a nine-game losing streak after starting 2-0.

The Wolf Pack offense never got going and now it just stopped. The passing game that was supposed to work is struggling just to complete passes, the ground game isn’t making up for it, and the defense is coming off two ugly poundings from Boise State and Fresno State.

UNLV’s passing game will be decent, the defense will hold down the Nevada running game, and after two losses in the series it’s about to take the rivalry back.

Nevada vs UNLV Prediction, Line

UNLV 34, Nevada 20

Line: UNLV -12.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Nevada vs UNLV Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

