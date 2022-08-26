Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Get To Know The Aggies

Nevada opens as a large-ish favorite

What does NMSU bring to the table?

Nevada opens up its Week 0 matchup on the road in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. The Aggies play a few Mountain West teams so this league better get used to playing New Mexico State. To get to know the Aggies better we reached out to New Mexico State beat writer Jason Groves who covers the team for the Las Cruces Sun News. Give him a follow on Twitter @JPGroves for more about this game and New Mexico State football.

1. The quarterback situation is not yet settled after fall camp, who is likely to see the most playing time this weekend?

My guess would be New Mexico Military Institute transfer Diego Pavia. He won a JC national championship last year, he’s from the state of New Mexico, he’s mobile and Jerry Kill said after spring practice that he would have been the starter if the season started at that point. They haven’t officially named a starter and I doubt they will until kickoff but true freshman Gavin Frakes has been competing in fall camp and will likely play a role this season, but my guess for Saturday would be Pavia.

2. What are the expectations for new head coach Jerry Kill this year and next as they move into Conference USA?

The expectations for this year is to implement a system and build his recruiting base. There are some winnable games at home later in the season and I think it’s likely they surpass last year’s win total of two. He has talked about being patient, but I don’t see a reason they won’t flirt with bowl eligibility on a regular basis once his system is established with the teams that are currently in CUSA.

3. Who are the most important players on this team?

Inside linebacker Chris Ojoh is the best player on the team. He was all over the field last year with 13 tackles for loss.

Strong safety Bryce Jackson started the past two years at UNLV and gives the secondary an experienced player for a group that was young last year and should hopefully be better.

Running back Ahmonte Watkins came with Kill from TCU. He was a four star recruit from Houston and provides a speed component to the running back room

4. What is the biggest area of strength for this New Mexico State team?

The defense on paper. They gave up 40 points per game last year, but there are nine players with starting experience, including the front seven.

5. How do you see this game playing out?

I think Nevada has a lot of the same question marks the Aggies have with new coaches, new players and a new QB. I think Nevada has a edge because they have a QB who has FBS starts under his belt and I’m worried about the Aggies offensive line and their depth on defense if Nevada gets its running game going. I think it will be a competitive game entering the fourth quarter, which is all Jerry Kill is looking for from his first game with NMSU.





