Nevada, USC’s second opponent of 2023, faces uphill climb this season

The USC Trojans begin their season with two games against Mountain West teams. The first team is San Jose State on August 26. The second is Nevada on September 2. Both the Spartans and the Wolf Pack were introduced to the media on Wednesday at Mountain West media days, which continue on Thursday.

Our friends at Mountain West Wire are covering the event. Follow them for more analysis on San Jose State, Nevada, and the rest of the teams in the conference. The All-Mountain West preseason team was unveiled. The Nevada Wolf Pack have zero players on the team, an indication of how difficult this season figures to be for the program in Reno.

Learn more about Nevada, USC’s Week 1 opponent, in the tweets presented below:

MEET THE PACK

TRADITION

"To bring that back, and we will bring it back, it means a lot to us" @NevadaFootball kicker Brandon Talton weighs in on bringing the Fremont Cannon back to Reno this season pic.twitter.com/YO4tWFYkbm — Shannon Kelly (@shannonkelly_tv) July 20, 2023

PORTAL ACTIVITY

"I think it's going to be really good for the team." Brandon Talton on the Pac-12 transfers that Nevada football has landed this offseason. 📈 pic.twitter.com/iLVNzNY1sI — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) July 19, 2023

BIG TALK

"I don't see nothing else; I just see a Mountain West championship." Nevada defensive back Jaden Dedman is confident in the Wolf Pack's outlook for the 2023 season. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/dQNAR4Fc32 — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) July 19, 2023

RAW MATERIAL

"I think the potential is through the roof… I think this season is going to be a real test to what we can do as a team" Day one of Mountain West football media days in Las Vegas ✔️ pic.twitter.com/4iycRmOx5Q — Shannon Kelly (@shannonkelly_tv) July 20, 2023

ANALYSIS FROM MOUNTAIN WEST WIRE

NEVADA PICKED TO FINISH 11TH IN PRESEASON MOUNTAIN WEST MEDIA POLL

COACH KEN WILSON: POWER RANKING

Mountain West Football HC Rankings from @MWCwire 7. Brent Brennan, SJSU

8. Barry Odom, UNLV

9. Jay Norvell, Colorado St

10. Timmy Chang, Hawaii

11. Ken Wilson, Nevada

12. Danny Gonzales, New Mexico Top 6 and Analysis from @michaelbraydaly ⤵️https://t.co/E35Q66Qo7D — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) June 23, 2023

FURTHER READING

Here is our full sit-down interview with Nevada football coach Ken Wilson, including: 🏈 Wolf Pack's talent/depth improvement

🏈 2023 optimism

🏈 Facility upgrades

🏈 What he's learned as head coach

🏈 Scheduling USC, Ohio State

🏈 More afternoon kickoffs https://t.co/fz7IcajACi — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) June 7, 2023

NEVADA PODCAST

Today on the NSN Daily podcast 🏈 Nevada football head coach Ken Wilson joins the show

🐺 Nevada football books date with USC in 2023

🎯 Best quarterback Nevada has ever faced? Full podcast ⬇️https://t.co/aG9OFn834X — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) June 7, 2023

