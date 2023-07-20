Nevada, USC’s second opponent of 2023, faces uphill climb this season
The USC Trojans begin their season with two games against Mountain West teams. The first team is San Jose State on August 26. The second is Nevada on September 2. Both the Spartans and the Wolf Pack were introduced to the media on Wednesday at Mountain West media days, which continue on Thursday.
Our friends at Mountain West Wire are covering the event. Follow them for more analysis on San Jose State, Nevada, and the rest of the teams in the conference. The All-Mountain West preseason team was unveiled. The Nevada Wolf Pack have zero players on the team, an indication of how difficult this season figures to be for the program in Reno.
Learn more about Nevada, USC’s Week 1 opponent, in the tweets presented below:
MEET THE PACK
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐭 a day at Mountain West Media Days with @btalton111 and @_jdedman 🐺#BattleBorn | #HomeIsNevada | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/4Q6FUZ5Sq9
— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) July 20, 2023
TRADITION
"To bring that back, and we will bring it back, it means a lot to us" @NevadaFootball kicker Brandon Talton weighs in on bringing the Fremont Cannon back to Reno this season pic.twitter.com/YO4tWFYkbm
— Shannon Kelly (@shannonkelly_tv) July 20, 2023
PORTAL ACTIVITY
"I think it's going to be really good for the team."
Brandon Talton on the Pac-12 transfers that Nevada football has landed this offseason. 📈 pic.twitter.com/iLVNzNY1sI
— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) July 19, 2023
BIG TALK
"I don't see nothing else; I just see a Mountain West championship."
Nevada defensive back Jaden Dedman is confident in the Wolf Pack's outlook for the 2023 season. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/dQNAR4Fc32
— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) July 19, 2023
RAW MATERIAL
"I think the potential is through the roof… I think this season is going to be a real test to what we can do as a team"
Day one of Mountain West football media days in Las Vegas ✔️ pic.twitter.com/4iycRmOx5Q
— Shannon Kelly (@shannonkelly_tv) July 20, 2023
ANALYSIS FROM MOUNTAIN WEST WIRE
Looks like @MattK_FS is relatively bullish on UNLV (no, he didn't cast that first-place vote, though) and New Mexico and bearish on Utah State and Nevada relative to the conference media at large.https://t.co/uNPRwGO5GY #mwfb
— Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) July 19, 2023
NEVADA PICKED TO FINISH 11TH IN PRESEASON MOUNTAIN WEST MEDIA POLL
Your 2023 Mountain West preseason media poll:
1. Boise State
2. Air Force
3. Fresno State
4. San Diego State
5. San Jose State
6. Wyoming
7. Colorado State
8. Utah State
9. UNLV
10. Hawaii
11. Nevada
12. New Mexico
— Sean Reider (@lenaweereider) July 19, 2023
COACH KEN WILSON: POWER RANKING
Mountain West Football HC Rankings from @MWCwire
7. Brent Brennan, SJSU
8. Barry Odom, UNLV
9. Jay Norvell, Colorado St
10. Timmy Chang, Hawaii
11. Ken Wilson, Nevada
12. Danny Gonzales, New Mexico
Top 6 and Analysis from @michaelbraydaly ⤵️https://t.co/E35Q66Qo7D
— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) June 23, 2023
FURTHER READING
Here is our full sit-down interview with Nevada football coach Ken Wilson, including:
🏈 Wolf Pack's talent/depth improvement
🏈 2023 optimism
🏈 Facility upgrades
🏈 What he's learned as head coach
🏈 Scheduling USC, Ohio State
🏈 More afternoon kickoffs https://t.co/fz7IcajACi
— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) June 7, 2023
NEVADA PODCAST
Today on the NSN Daily podcast
🏈 Nevada football head coach Ken Wilson joins the show
🐺 Nevada football books date with USC in 2023
🎯 Best quarterback Nevada has ever faced?
Full podcast ⬇️https://t.co/aG9OFn834X
— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) June 7, 2023