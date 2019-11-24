Nevada scores late to beat Fresno State 35-28

The Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Toa Taua ran for 135 yards and scored on a 3-yard TD run with 12 seconds left to help Nevada beat Fresno State 35-28 on Saturday night.

Ben Putman returned a punt 24 yards to the Fresno State 25 with 1:20 left and the game tied at 28. On the next play, Taua ran 21 yards to set up the Wolf Pack (7-4, 4-3 Mountain West) with a first-and-goal with 1:10 left. Taua gained 1 yard on his first two carries and then scored on third-and-goal, leaving only enough time for the Bulldogs (4-7, 2-5) to attempt multiple laterals on the ensuing kickoff before finally getting tackled after time expired.

Quinton Conaway’s punt with 1:46 left in the game pinned the Bulldogs at their 3, and Jorge Reyna threw three incomplete passes before Fresno State punted. Reyna finished with 261 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception.

The loss knocks Fresno State out of bowl contention.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

