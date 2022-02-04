Nevada quarterback Carson Strong has met with Washington at the Senior Bowl

There is perhaps no better week for NFL scouts and coaches to get up to speed on the upcoming NFL draft than the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

And for those needing a quarterback, it’s an excellent opportunity for teams to spend a week evaluating some of the top prospects. Teams can see every practice snap, what the quarterback struggles with, and, most importantly, if he improves throughout the week.

While Washington head coach Ron Rivera isn’t present in Mobile, Alabama, top executives such as general manager Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney are in town this week. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese are also in Mobile.

The Commanders have extensively scouted the draft-eligible quarterbacks throughout the college football season. But, there is nothing like seeing them at the Senior Bowl, where, for some players, it is the first time they will take a snap from under center.

Washington is desperate for a quarterback. It plans on swinging big for a veteran, but that outcome remains unlikely. So Washington needs to find out all it can on each of the six quarterbacks present at the Senior Bowl.

One of those quarterbacks, Carson Strong of Nevada, has met with Washington.

Carson Strong told me yesterday that he’s met with several NFL teams at the Senior Bowl. Said that he felt meetings with Washington, Saints, Steelers, Eagles and Titans went really well. — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) February 3, 2022

It’s no surprise Washington has met with Strong. In all likelihood, it has met with each of the six quarterbacks.

Strong is an interesting prospect. He has ideal size at 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds. He has a strong arm with exceptional accuracy. The biggest knock on Strong is an old knee injury.

Strong has played the last three seasons — and played well. But the questions regarding his knee will likely determine where he’s picked in April. The medical checks at the NFL combine are important for many prospects, but perhaps none more so than Strong.