Nevada penalized after dumping french fries on field while celebrating Idaho Potato Bowl win

Nevada embraced the incredible celebration tradition at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

It just didn’t quite go to plan.

Nevada flagged for fry dump

The Wolfpack beat Tulane 38-27 in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday to win the Idaho Potato Bowl behind a massive three-touchdown outburst in the second quarter.

So when the clock started ticking down in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, and the win already in hand, the Wolfpack went to celebrate. Before the customary Gatorade bath for Norvell, Nevada players went with a more local tradition.

They first dumped a big Gatorade cooler filled with french fries over Norvell instead — which spilled everywhere.

JAY NORVELL GOT FRENCH FRIED AND NEVADA GOT A 15-YARD PENALTY FOR DUMPING FRIES ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/421Z1qKO6i — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 22, 2020

The execution was actually pretty well done. Not only did they cover Norvell in fries, but he ended up turning right into the Gatorade bath — which hit him square in the face.

The problem, though, was that the game wasn’t over. There was 17 seconds left on the clock.

So, with french fries out on the blue turf, Nevada was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

That actually set up one final Tulane touchdown, too, as the Cameron Carroll ran it in 65-yards for the score.

Hey, they still got the win. It’s hard not to celebrate accordingly — especially since the bowl game has one of the best traditions in all of sports.

Nevada coach Jay Norvell receives the bath of french fries as he hugs running back Toa Taua at the end of the team's 38-27 win over Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP/Steve Conner)

More from Yahoo Sports: