Nevada’s Jarod Lucas in OKC for presumed predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Nevada guard Jarod Lucas. He posted on social media he was in OKC for a presumed predraft workout with the Thunder.

Nevada guard Jarod Lucas in OKC for presumed predraft visit with the Thunder pic.twitter.com/nyWg0g6Sn9 — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 12, 2024

The 24-year-old played five college seasons from 2019-24. He spent his first three seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Nevada for his final two seasons.

In 34 games last season, Lucas averaged 17.8 points on 42.1% shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He shot 39.4% from 3 on six attempts. At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, he has good size for a combo guard.

Lucas will likely be an undrafted free agent target. He has a shot to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season if he impresses enough.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire