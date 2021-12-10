Nevada hires former Oregon assistant Ken Wilson

Former Oregon assistant coach Ken Wilson will replace Jay Norvell at Nevada.

The Wolf Pack announced Friday that Wilson, a longtime assistant at Nevada, would be the team’s next head coach. Wilson has been an assistant at Oregon for the past three seasons and was the team's co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in 2021.

"I couldn't be happier about becoming the 27th head coach in Nevada football history," Wilson said in a Nevada statement. "It's a dream come true and a job that I have always hoped and worked toward becoming a reality like this is fantastic."

Wilson is the second member of Oregon’s 2021 coaching staff to move up to a head coaching job. Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is set to be the new head coach at Akron. Oregon is looking for a new head coach after Mario Cristobal left for Miami.

Wilson has served as a position coach, defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Nevada over the course of two stints on the team’s coaching staff. He’s also been an administrative member of Nevada’s athletic department.

Wilson worked with four different head coaches at Nevada including longtime coach Chris Ault, the man who made the pistol offense famous. Wilson was an associate head coach for Nevada from 2008-12 and was part of the Nevada team that went 13-1 in 2010 with Colin Kaepernick at quarterback.

Norvell left Nevada earlier in December to be the new head coach at Colorado State. Norvell replaced Steve Addazio at CSU when Addazio was fired after four wins across two seasons in Fort Collins.

Nevada finished 8-4 in 2021 and will play Western Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl. Vai Taua will be the team’s interim coach for the bowl game.