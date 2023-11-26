Nevada Football: Wolf Pack Embarrassed by Wyoming 42-9

The Nevada Wolf Pack’s 2023 season ends with what else…a loss. This time to Wyoming.

Nevada’s ’23 season ends with an embarrassing 42-9 Loss To Wyoming

Nevada Wolf Pack WR/KR Jamaal Bell broke the school’s all-time kick returner receiving yard record. Bell’s 21 yard return to start the second half placed him first all time in school history.

And in that same kickoff return, Bell fumbled the ball and Wyoming recovered the ball in plus territory.

The Nevada Wolf Pack experience under Ken Wilson described perfectly in those last few sentences: One small step forward, three big steps back.

In case you needed more information on how the game went for Nevada, the Wolf Pack lost to Wyoming 42-6. The season finale (or FINALLY THIS DREADFUL SEASON IS OVER) for Nevada ended like it began, with a blowout loss .

Even Brandon Talton breaking Marty Zendajas’ all time Nevada points record provided very little enjoyment. Nevada ended the 2023 season with a 2-10 record and scored less points on offense and gave up more points on defense than last season.

Last season the team went 2-10 but it was devoid of players or depth. But despite that record, Nevada was in quite a few games last season and it was games Nevada could have won. This season, HC Ken Wilson brought in more players and upped the talent level only for the team to be worse than last season.

Nothing else to say about the sad, sorry state of affairs with Nevada football. Except this one thing: This should be the last game Nevada plays with Ken Wilson as the head coach.

The action started in the first quarter when Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley (12 for 18, 165 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions; nine rushes, 96 yards, two touchdowns) scored on a 43 yard QB keeper. That score put the Cowboys up 7-0 early in the game against Nevada. On Wyoming’s next offensive possession after a Nevada punt, Peasley connected with WR Will Pelissier for a 34 yard touchdown pass. That score put Wyoming up 14-0 in the first quarter.

And things got even worse for Nevada as starting QB Brendon Lewis was lost for the game due to an injury. With AJ Bianco already out with an injury, third string QB Shane Illingworth stepped in at QB.

Nevada did get on the board in the second quarter when Talton connected on a 40 yard field goal. That score cut Wyoming’s lead to 14-3 in the second quarter. When Nevada got the ball on their next possession, Illingworth’s pass was intercepted by Wyoming safety Wyatt Eckler who returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. That pick six extended Wyoming’s lead on Nevada to 21-3.

Nevada’s next offensive possession ended with another Talton field goal. This time it was from 47 yards. That score made it 21-6 Wyoming and that was the score going into halftime.

In the third quarter, after Jamaal Bell fumbled the opening kickoff, Wyoming needed only five plays to capitalize on that error by Nevada. Peasely connected with wide receiver Ayir Asante for a nine yard touchdown pass to put Wyoming up 28-6.

After Nevada turned it over on downs on their first offensive series of the game, Wyoming got the ball back. The Cowboys took six plays on offense to score another touchdown. This time it was RB Harrison Waylee (13 carries, 71 yards, one touchdown) who scored on a two yard touchdown run to extend the Cowboy lead to 35-6

That score pretty much ended the competitive phase of the game. However, I make the argument that the competitive phase ended when Bell lost the fumble to start the second half.

Again, nothing else left to say except that this should be the last game that Ken Wilson coaches at Nevada. Two seasons as the head coach and Nevada has gone backwards in both offense and defense.

If Wilson is retained by Nevada (by some act of intervention beyond any human comprehension), then he will need to make some serious overhaul to his coaching staff.

But this game, which was Nevada’s 20th loss in 24 games under Wilson, is just another example of Wilson not being up to the job.

And a change is needed for Nevada to return to being competitive.

