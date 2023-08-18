How the Nevada football team plans to keep its streak of playoff appearances going in 2023

The Nevada football team plans to continue its ascension among the ranks of Class 3A programs during the 2023 season.

The Cubs went 8-3 and made the playoffs for the third year in a row in 2022. They fell to eventual 3A state champion Harlan in the state quarterfinals for the second-consecutive season.

Now they want to take the next step.

"Every season comes with new challenges and opportunities for players to take on larger roles," said Nevada coach Andrew Kleeman. "We've had players who have had tremendous offseasons, and I am excited to see their hard work transfer to the field."

The Nevada football team plans on celebrating another trip to the Class 3A playoffs in 2023. The Cubs bring back a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

To reach the next level Nevada wants to focus on gradually improving throughout the 2023 season.

"We want to take the season one game at a time and focus on weekly improvement," Kleeman said. "We hope to be playing our best football by the end of the season."

The Cubs will be retooling a little bit on the offensive line and they will have a new starting quarterback for the fourth year in a row. But they also return a lot of experience on defense, special teams and the offensive skill positions.

On offense Nevada returns running backs Cason Stevenson and Anthony Eaton, leading receiver Kyle Kingsbury and tight end Will Palmer. In 2022 Stevenson ran for 1,144 yards and nine touchdowns, Eaton rushed for 275 and one score, Kingsbury caught 41 passes for 642 yards and five touchdowns and Palmer finished with 15 catches for 177 yards and one score.

Junior guard Kobe Thiphasouk, junior tackle Garrett Stringer and senior center Keegan Wegner are back on the offensive line. Cedar Smith will fill in the other guard spot and Will Clausen and Nate Maier will battle for time at the other tackle position.

Athletic 6-3 senior Jacob Khounsourath will replace big-time playmaker Drew Robinson and senior Alec Higgins has varsity experience (eight catches for 76 yards last year) at receiver.

Junior Connor King will take over at quarterback for Nevada. King did not throw a pass last season, but he did run the ball nine times for 43 yards.

On defense Nevada will be anchored by Eaton and junior Jackson Burlage at linebacker, Kingsbury at cornerback and Palmer at defensive end. Last season Burlage had 69.5 tackles and 5.5 sacks, Eaton 35.5 tackles and one interception, Kingsbury 38.5 tackles and three interceptions and Palmer three sacks.

Sophomore Austin Waldera will fill in the other outside linebacker spot and sophomore Lucas Brown will occupy the cornerback spot opposite of Kingsbury. Stevenson and sophomore Isaac Williams will play the two safety positions and Thiphasouk, sophomores Luke Robinson and Wesley Wilson and junior Carson Reed will join Palmer on the defensive line.

Junior Riley Murphy is back at punter after averaging 28.2 yards on 21 punts last season. Kingsbury ran back eight kickoffs for a 22.8-yard average in 2022.

Nevada running back Cason Stevenson will be going for his third 1,000-yard rushing season in 2023.

"I anticipate us continuing to try to run the football well and utilize space and matchups in the passing game and defensively, we want to be good at stopping the run and disciplined in our coverage responsibilities," Kleeman said. "Our overall team speed is better this season. I see us being able to stretch teams more efficiently on the offensive end as well as get players to the ball defensively."

The new district alignment puts Nevada in 3A District 6. Harlan will be the team to beat in the district and the Cubs will also face off against Atlantic, Creston, Knoxville and Perry.

"We're excited to play some different teams," Kleeman said. "Harlan is the two-time defending champion in Class 3A. They are the favorite until somebody proves otherwise."

Nevada opens district play at Perry Sept. 22. The Cubs host Knoxville for homecoming Sept. 29 and Harlan on senior night Oct. 6 before wrapping up the season at Creston Oct. 13 and Atlantic Oct. 20.

Outside of the district Nevada will play at 2A powerhouse West Marshall Aug. 25, host Roland-Story on Sept. 1 and Roland-Story on Sept. 8 and go to Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sept. 15.

"Our schedule will be difficult as always," Kleeman said. "We play quality teams who are talented and well-coached."

Nevada's opener against West Marshall will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at State Center.

Joe Randleman covers high school sports for the Ames Tribune. Contact him at jrandleman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at@JoeRandleman

