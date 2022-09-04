Nevada Football: Takeaways Propel Wolf Pack To Victory Over Texas State

Nevada Football: Takeaway Propel Wolf Pack to Victory Over Texas State

Nevada’s defense shines again as they cruised to a 38-14 victory over Texas State

Wolf Pack Defense Shines In 38-14 Win Over Texas State

The Nevada Wolf Pack forced four turnovers and scored 24 third quarter points to cruise to a 38-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday afternoon.

Not only were the Wolf Pack physically dominant on offense, they were also physically dominant on defense. Nevada’s defense held Texas State to negative 12 yards rushing on offense on 25 attempts. While Texas State quarterback Layne Hatcher threw for 289 yards and threw for two touchdowns, he did throw two interceptions (both by Nevada’s Bentlee Sanders) and one of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

The Wolf Pack on offense once again ran the ball well as they ran for 130 yards against Texas State. The Nevada passing game was a little bit better this week and more efficient as both Shane Illingworth and Nate Cox completed 16 or 20 passes for 144 yards. There were no touchdown passes for Nevada but neither QB threw an interception.

The action started in the first quarter when Nevada got on the board early on a four yard touchdown run by Toa Taua. That score put the Wolf Pack up 7-0. On Texas State’s next offensive possession, Hatcher’s pass was intercepted by Bentlee Sanders for Nevada. The Wolf Pack turned that interception into points as Devonte Lee scored on a five yard run to put the Wolf Pack up 14-0

Texas State cut the Nevada lead to seven in the second quarter when Hatcher found wide receiver Ashton Hawkins for a 20 yard touchdown pass. That score made it 14-7 Nevada at the end of the first half.

In the second half was when Nevada went on a 24-0 scoring run to distance themselves from the Bobcats. The Bobcats did tack on another touchdown late in the game to make it 38-14 and a little bit respectable.But it was a contest in which Nevada was physical and imposed its will on Texas State on both sides of the ball.

Shane Illingworth completed 11 of 13 passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns and no interceptions. Nate Cox came in at quarterback in the second half and completed five of seven passes for 43 yards. Cox did run for 29 yards and scored on an eight yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Toa Taua rushed for only 36 yards on 18 carries but he did score two touchdowns against the Bobcats

For the second straight week, the Wolf Pack defense played excellent. Nevada’s defense forced four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumble recoveries) and gave up only 277 yards of total offense against Texas State. So far this season, the Wolf Pack defense is playing some very good and inspired football.

With the win over Texas State, Nevada goes to 2-0 this season and will return to action next Saturday in Reno to face off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

