Nevada expected to hire Texas assistant Jeff Choate as head coach

Texas could be losing an assistant from head coach Steve Sarkisian’s strong coaching staff. Longhorns co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Jeff Choate is expected to become the next head coach for the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Choate has certainly earned head coach consideration after a strong three seasons in Austin. While he has head coaching experience dating back to his time at Montana State, it’s his linebacker development at Texas that commands perhaps the most recognition.

The Longhorns’ assistant has helped develop on of the better linebackers in college football in Jaylan Ford. Several other players have benefitted from his guidance. Veteran linebacker David Gbenda is on an upward trend while freshman linebacker Anthony Hill has come into his own for the Texas defense.

Undoubtedly, Choate’s absence will be felt should he depart west to coach Nevada. Even so, he’s played an integral role in building a high IQ defense that should have staying power for the foreseeable future.

Nevada is expected to hire Texas co-DC and LB coach Jeff Choate as its new head coach, sources tell @247sports. Choate, whom @brucefeldmancfb previously noted was Nevada’s top target, was head coach at Montana State from 2016-20 and won 11 games in 2020.https://t.co/cPSprWC2PI pic.twitter.com/vSIHvdpLJf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire