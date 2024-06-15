Nevada’s Emree Cameron Crowned Champion in Junior Match Play Championship

WARRENSBURG, MO – Nevada high school’s Emree Cameron was crowned female division champion in the 2024 Junior Match Play Championship.

Cameron would beat Morgan Withington out of St. Louis 3 and 2. Cameron will now earn an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Girls Junior Championship at El Cabellero Country Club in California.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.