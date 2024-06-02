Nevada’s Case Sanderson’s Big Day at the Plate Helps Keep Nebraska’s Season Alive

Courtesy: Nebraska Baseball

STILLWATER, OK — The Nebraska Cornhuskers were facing elimination against Niagara Falls in the Stillwater Regional, but Nevada alum Case Sanderson came up big for the Huskers to help keep their season alive.

Trailing early in the game 4-0, Sanderson delivered with a 3-run shot to left field to close the gap and bring the game within one run.

This 3-run homer was Sanderson’s third homer of the year.

His big day continued in the 5th inning when Sanderson delivered a Sac-Fly to score the game tying run.

Nebraska went on to take the lead and pull away from Niagara Falls and win their elimination game 7-5.

Sanderson finished the day going 1-for-3 with 4 RBI’s.

Sanderson said, “I thought it was a big swing on my part. We had guys on the base getting in front of me, and that was big for them, giving me momentum to go into that bat and, and just allowing me to be in that spot,, and having them trust trust me in that process they have for me to have a good swing, and being present in the moment and just taking a good hack at it”.

You can catch more of Nebraska’s post-game press conference below.

They will now face the Florida Gators tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. in another elimination game with the winner moving onto the Regional Finals to face hosts #11 Oklahoma State.

Nebraska’s game against Florida will be airing on ESPN+.

