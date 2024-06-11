Nevada boys basketball program keeps the tradition alive by hosting a youth camp

NEVADA, Mo. — With school out for the summer, young athletes in the four states area have the opportunity to better their game. Over in Nevada, many kids would do so at a youth camp that has been held for decades.

The Nevada High School boys basketball program would host it this afternoon. Incoming third through sixth graders ran through drills, working on the fundamentals that include passing, ball handling and shooting form along with individual and team competitions.

This camp is a part of a tradition in the Nevada community starting in the 1990s with each current high school player, formerly being a camper in their younger years. Now that the roles are flipped, the high school says it’s important to give back.

Nevada senior, Gabe Smith said, Yeah, it feels good to give back. I remember doing this when I was a little kid, and I always had a good time and looked up to the leader. So it’s good. Feels good to lead now and to just kind of show these kids what it’s like to play basketball program.”

Nevada junior, Kellen Braden said, These kids are the future of basketball, and it’s good to get them out and get them here to learn, getting them experience with us.”

Nevada Head coach, Shaun Gray said, But more than anything, I think it’s about building those relationships, those getting those kids in the gym. They are high school players, who run the camp, essentially. And just getting that just that interest in the sport in the program.”

The camp is from 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. and goes on the next couple of days ending on Thursday, June 13th.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.