Nevada basketball coach Steve Alford positive for COVID-19, will miss three games

Nevada men’s basketball head coach Steve Alford has tested positive for COVID-19, and will miss the Wolf Pack’s next three games.

Additionally, a second member of the Wolf Pack staff will not be available for Tuesday night’s contest due to COVID-19 protocols. Per University of Nevada and Nevada Athletics policy, Alford will isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

Nevada plays Pepperdine Tuesday night ( 7 p.m.) at Lawlor Events Center.

The Nevada men's basketball program has a 100 percent vaccination rate among players and staff.

Nevada coach Steve Alford coach walks the sideline during Tuesday's game against Eastern Washington Lawlor Events Center on Nov. 9, 2021

Nevada assistant coach Kory Barnett will serve as acting head coach, assisted by assistant coach Bil Duany and director of player development Glen Worley, for Nevada’s Tuesday night home games against Pepperdine, and for the coming road games Dec. 4 at North Texas and Dec. 7 at UT Arlington.

Alford issued the following statement Tuesday:

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. For the next 10 days, I will be isolating, while supporting my team and continuing to participate remotely as they prepare for and play these next three games.”

Nevada is 3-4 after winning its past two games. The Wolf Pack plays at North Texas on Saturday at UT-Arlington on Dec. 7

