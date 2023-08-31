Nevada announces starting quarterback for USC game on Saturday

To no one’s surprise, Nevada head coach Ken Wilson announced who will play quarterback for the Wolf Pack against USC on Saturday. Wilson announced that Brendon Lewis will be the starting quarterback when Nevada plays Southern California on Saturday at the Coliseum.

Lewis, the former Colorado quarterback, committed to Nevada on Christmas Eve last year. He hasn’t looked back since, taking most if not all first-team reps since the offseason.

“Brendon’s been awesome,” Wilson said at Mountain West media days. “The second he got in the portal, I told my guys (to) get his number (and that) I gotta get in touch with this guy. He has not disappointed.”

A third-year sophomore from Melissa, Texas, Lewis completed 170-of-291 passes (58.4%) for 1,727 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in his career with the Buffs, while adding 304 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

A.J. Bianco will be the backup. Former four-star Norco High School (Norco, Calif.) and Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth will be the third option in a bit of a surprise.

USC is expected to crush Nevada. Look for a high-scoring game between the two teams just like last week, when USC played San Jose State — another Mountain West team — and produced 56 points in a game which created 84 total points.

