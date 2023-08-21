Neutral Ireland accused of cover-up after quietly approving weapons training for Ukrainian troops

A Ukrainian soldier attends military training near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region - JOSE COLON/ANADOLU VIA GETTY

Neutral Ireland has been accused of a cover-up after it emerged it will provide weapons training to Ukrainian troops.

The move, which was not mentioned in previous public announcements made by Ireland’s government on its role in an ongoing EU training mission, threatens to undermine the country’s longstanding position of military neutrality.

Dublin initially said in February it would provide around 30 personnel to drill Ukrainian troops on “landmine clearance, combat medicine and other non-lethal supports” under the bloc’s Common Security and Defence Policy scheme.

But in a marked departure, the Cabinet quietly approved a memo last month which would allow the training of forces in combat skills, including rifle training, Irish media reported this week.

‘The final nail in the coffin’

Critics accused the government of deliberately concealing the decision, which contrasts with previous comments from officials emphasising the humanitarian nature of the support being provided.

Paul Murphy, an MP for the left-wing People Before Profit-Solidarity alliance, said officials had opted “not to tell the public the exact nature of the training”.

Hermann Kelly, president of the eurosceptic Irish Freedom Party, meanwhile claimed the move marked “the final nail in the coffin of even a pretence of Irish military neutrality”.

Infantry training in the Donetsk region of Ukraine - DIEGO HERRERA CARCEDO/ANADOLU VIA GETTY

Although Ireland is militarily neutral, the country’s government has insisted it is not impartial over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supports Kyiv as it attempts to resist the offensive, providing medical supplies, armour, fuel and other non-lethal material.

Despite not being a member of the Nato military alliance, Dublin has also played a role in the US-led Ramstein group, which coordinates the ongoing donation of military aid to Ukraine.

‘Militarily neutral, but not politically neutral’

The Department of Defence said the decision to expand its training offering for Ukrainian troops presented “no conflict” with Irish military neutrality.

“Providing soldiers with basic military training including leadership and drill instruction does not impact this policy of military neutrality,” a spokesman for the department said.

“Ireland is militarily neutral, but not politically neutral, in standing with Ukraine in the face of an illegal and immoral invasion by Russia which is in violation of the UN charter,” they added.

Colm Brophy, an MP from the governing coalition’s Fine Gael party, said the training decision was made within “the confines of recognising our military neutrality and recognising our political support for Ukraine”.

Growing tension with Israel

The revelation came as Ukraine threatened to bar Jewish pilgrims from visiting a holy site, Uman, in central Ukraine, as part of a growing feud with Israel.

Kyiv has accused Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of enforcing wide-spread deportations of Ukrainians and leaking confidential details of meetings from the Ramstein military group to Russia.

For years, Orthodox Jews from Israel and beyond have been flocking to Uman in great numbers for religious holidays.

Ukraine’s announcement would jeopardise the Hassidic Jews’ plans for Rosh Hashanah, a major Jewish holiday next month.

“The government of Ukraine will not tolerate the humiliation of its citizens upon entering Israel,” Yevhen Kornichuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, said in a statement on Sunday.

He has claimed around 10 percent of Ukrainian tourists are being deported from the country without explanation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jew, raised the issue in his weekly briefing to the nation, promising to “stand up for the rights of Ukrainian citizens.”

Earlier this month, a Ukrainian defence source told the Kyiv Post that there was a “real danger” that information discussed with Israel “will probably fall into the possession of the aggressor state”.

Ukrainian officials could terminate the country’s visa-free entry scheme for Israelis, which allows them to stay in the country for three months.

They have also reportedly lobbied with allies to have Israel excluded from future Ramstein gatherings.