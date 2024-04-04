Neuer still not back in Bayern team training; Müller laments form

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer takes part in a training session for the team at DFB Campus to prepare for the friendly matches against France and Netherlands. Arne Dedert/dpa

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was reportedly still not back in Bayern Munich team training on Thursday as it remains unclear whether he will be fit to play on the weekend in Heidenheim.

The Bild and Abendblatt papers said that Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman also trained individually.

Neuer suffered an adductor injury two weeks ago while at the national team, making him miss friendly international wins against France and the Netherlands as well as Bayern's Bundesliga home defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern are at Heidenheim on Saturday before travelling to London for a Champions League quarter-final first leg match against Arsenal on Tuesday.

There is speculation that Neuer may not feature against Heidenheim as a precaution, to be fully fit again for Arsenal.

Forward Thomas Müller could meanwhile reach the milestone of a 700th official Bayern match if he plays in Heidenheim, with only former goalkeeper Sepp Maier ahead with 706 games for the club.

Müller said in his latest newsletter that their Bundesliga title chances effectively ended in the Dortmund defeat, which saw unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen move 13 points clear with seven games left.

"The situation in the table doesn't leave much room for speculation. Leverkusen show no weakness and we don't deliver," Müller said.

"The disappointing performance against Dortmund and Leverkusen's last-minute win [against Hoffenheim] unfortunately fit into this picture once again.

"I'm frustrated that we didn't manage a better performance and were rarely able to show our potential.

"But at this point it's also important for me to emphasise the Werkself's performance. To be unbeaten at this point in the season is really strong. My congratulations on this run of success."

Leverkusen play at Union Berlin on Saturday and if they avoid defeat will equal Bayern's record from 10 years ago of going unbeaten in the first 28 top flight matches of a season.