Neuer set for Germany comeback v Ukraine, with Scholz in attendance

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer catches a ball during a training session ahead of the European Championship (EURO 2024). Federico Gambarini/dpa

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer looks ready to make his Germany comeback after 18 months in Monday's Euro 2024 tune-up match against Ukraine.

Neuer has been in full training at the team's pre-Euro camp in eastern Germany which ended on Friday, with all 24 players available for coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Neuer, 38, last played for Germany at the 2022 World Cup. He suffered a season-ending leg fracture shortly afterwards and was sidelined for almost a year. A comeback was originally planned at March friendlies against France and Netherlands but he had to leave the squad after suffering an injury during training.

There were also concerns Neuer could miss the match against Ukraine in Nuremberg after he joined the Euro squad later than planned due to a stomach bug, but the Bayern Munich keeper seems fit and ready to play.

Scholz to attend Ukraine game and visit team

The Ukraine match will be the first of two final tests ahead of the June 14-July 14 home Euros, and will take place in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner said on Friday that Scholz would also meet the team after the match. Scholz has said he wants to watch as many Euro matches as possible.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited the team on Wednesday to wish them well for the Euros.

Nagelsmann draws positive conclusions from first phase

Nagelsmann has, meanwhile, drawn a positive conclusion at the end of the first phase of preparations.

"We had great conditions at the training camp. Although not all players were able to be present for the entire period due to the German Cup and Champions League finals, among other things, we made the most of the days and made good progress as a team," he told dpa.

"But above all, we also felt the enthusiasm of the local people for their team. We will take this fantastic support from the fans with us into the tournament," Nagelsmann said.

After five days in the eastern German state of Thuringia, the squad left for their Euro base camp in southern German Herzogenaurach on Friday.

Last players to join next week

Five players are yet to join the squad. Borussia Dortmund duo Niclas Füllkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck and Real Madrid players Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger of Real Madrid will play the Champions League final on Saturday in London, while Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is due to arrive on Monday.

They are to be available for the final tune-up match on June 7 against Greece in Mönchengladbach.

Germany start the Euros against Scotland on June 14. They also face Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage as they hope to go all the way to the July 14 final in Berlin.