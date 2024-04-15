Neuer and Sané back in Bayern team training ahead of Arsenal game

Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Darmstadt 98 and Bayern Munich at Merck Stadium. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Leroy Sané returned to Bayern Munich team training on Monday, according to broadcasters Sky.

Both players were rested against Cologne on Saturday, but are expected to be available for the Champions League quarter-finals return leg against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The tie is locked at 2-2 and the Champions League is Bayern's last chance at silverware this season, after Bayer Leverkusen ended the Bavarians' 11-year reign as Bundesliga champions on Sunday.

France's Kingley Coman is out after he suffered yet another leg muscle injury in Saturday's 2-0 Bundesliga win against Cologne.