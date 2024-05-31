Neuer ready to make Germany comeback against Ukraine

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer catches a ball during a training session ahead of the European Championship (EURO 2024). Federico Gambarini/dpa

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer looks ready to make his comeback for Germany less than two weeks before the start of Euro 2024 after taking part in team training on Friday.

Neuer, 38, is set to return between the posts for Germany for the first time since the 2022 World Cup in a friendly against Ukraine on Monday.

Following the tournament in Qatar, Neuer suffered a season-ending leg fracture and was sidelined for almost a year. He was expected to make his comeback in March friendlies against France and Netherlands but had to leave the squad after suffering an injury during training.

There were concerns Neuer could miss the match against Ukraine after he joined the Euro squad later than planned due to a stomach bug, but the Bayern Munich keeper seems fit and ready to play.

All other 23 players available participated in Friday's training session.

Nagelsmann draws positive conclusions from first phase

Coach Julian Nagelsmann has drawn a positive conclusion at the end of the first phase of preparation for the June 14-July 14 home Euros.

"We had great conditions at the training camp. Although not all players were able to be present for the entire period due to the German Cup and Champions League finals, among other things, we made the most of the days and made good progress as a team," he told dpa.

"But above all, we also felt the enthusiasm of the local people for their team. We will take this fantastic support from the fans with us into the tournament," Nagelsmann said.

After five days in the eastern German state of Thuringia, the squad will depart later on Friday for their Euro base camp in southern German Herzogenaurach.

Last players to join next week

Five players are yet to join the squad. Borussia Dortmund duo Niclas Füllkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck and Real Madrid players Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger of Real Madrid will play the Champions League final on Saturday in London, while Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is due to arrive on Monday.

The final test before the home tournament is on June 7 against Greece.

Germany start the Euros against Scotland on June 14. They also face Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage as they hope to go all the was to the July 14 final in Berlin.