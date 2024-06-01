Neuer overwhelmed by warm fan reception at Euro 2024 headquarters

Germany's Jamal Musiala (2nd L) and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (C) arrive at the train station, ahead of a training camp as part of their preparations for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship (EURO 2024), which will take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024. Daniel Löb/dpa

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was overwhelmed by the warm welcome the squad received from fans as they arrived at their Euro 2024 headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Friday evening.

Some 2,000 supporters gave the team an enthusiastic reception despite pouring rain at an event organized by equipment supplier Adidas.

"The reception was amazing, so many people came to the small arena and welcomed us like that in this miserable weather. That's ery promising for the euphoria at the Euros," Neuer said.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann and his players signed autographs and posed for pictures.

"It's great that you're all here," Neuer told the fans as he threw them shirts from a cannon.

Germany are playing the June 14-July 14 tournament on home soil and start their campaign against Scotland on June 14 in Munich.

Ahead of the Euros, they will play two friendly games against Ukraine on Monday and against Greece on June 7.