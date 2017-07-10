Neuer isn't human, he's a computer - Ancelotti

The Germany international remains crucial to Bayern Munich and his coach believes he is keeping a keyboard under his jersey

Bundesliga rivals will find it tough to short circuit Bayern Munich's bid for a sixth successive top-flight crown with Manuel Neuer around.

The Germany captain is completing his rehabilitation after foot surgery, but is targeting the first game of the league campaign against Bayer Leverkusen as a return date.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti might be surprised at such human ailments hindering his goalkeeper, who he labelled "a computer",

"We have a computer in the goal and that makes the difference," the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss told Corriere dello Sport.

"I always say that he has no arms, chest and pelvis under his jersey, but a keyboard on which he enters the game situation."

Ancelotti discussed another superstar goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 18-year-old could stay at AC Milan and renew his contract despite recently telling the club he wanted to leave.

And the former Milan boss believes signing a new deal would be the smart decision.

"The final choice is the right one: stay at Milan," he said. "It's the team that he grew up with and it's the ideal environment for him.

"I hope he gets to the top in the Rossoneri shirt, even because it will lead him to taking on Gianluigi Buffon's legacy."