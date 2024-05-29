Neuer, Gündogan and Leverkusen trio join Germany's Euro 2024 camp

German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann leads a training session at the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land, where the national team begins preparations for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has five more players at his disposal in the preparations for Euro 2024.

Defender Jonathan Tah, midfielder Robert Andrich and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bundesliga champions and German Cup winners Bayer Leverkusen were set to arrive on Wednesday along with captain Ilkay Gündogan from Barcelona.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer joined the squad on Tuesday night at their camp in eastern Germany after overcoming a stomach bug.

All five are expected starters in Nagelsmann's preferred line-up for the Euros which hosts Germany open on June 14 against Scotland, with Hungary and Switzerland the other group stage opponents.

Not present yet is Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen, plus Nico Schlotterbeck and Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund and Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger from Real Madrid as those two teams contest the Champions League final on Wednesday at Wembley.

They will also miss the first of two tune-up games on Monday against Ukraine, where Neuer is set to return between the posts for the first time since the 2022 World Cup. The final test is on June 7 against Greece.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was set to visit the squad on Wednesday. The team leaves Blankenhain for their Euro base camp in Herzogenaurach on Friday.