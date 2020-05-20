Neuer 2023: Contract extension a statement of intent, says Kahn

Manuel Neuer's contract extension is a strong statement of intent from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to Oliver Kahn.

Neuer agreed terms until 2023 on Wednesday, with his previous deal having been due to expire in 2021.

The news laid to rest doubts over the goalkeeper's future, with the impending arrival of Schalke's Alexander Nubel potentially heralding a new era between the sticks.

Former Bayern keeper and current board member Kahn was delighted to see the 34-year-old commit to the club, who are eyeing an eighth consecutive top-flight title.

"Another big decision for a successful future! Manuel Neuer is the captain and one of the most important pillars of our team," Kahn tweeted.

"He embodies great years of German football and we're happy to continue the way of FC Bayern together.

"This extension is a strong signal."

Neuer told Bayern's website he was looking ahead "with great optimism", revealing he felt "very comfortable and at home in Bavaria", having arrived at the club from Schalke in 2011.

Hansi Flick's side returned to Bundesliga action following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown with a 2-0 win at Union Berlin on Sunday, with Neuer in the starting XI.