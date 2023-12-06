'Networking ... is real.' Barnstable quarterback joins Harvard football coaching staff

Fate? Karma? Destiny?

For Matt Petercuskie it might be a little of all three.

This past football season, Petercuskie, who was the starting quarterback at Barnstable High School in 2018 and 2019, joined the Harvard University coaching staff as an offensive quality control coach and was part of the Crimson’s success.

Harvard finished the season at 8-2 with a share of the Ivy League title.

Petercuskie worked closely with Harvard’s offensive coordinator Mickey Fein, who coincidentally, played quarterback at Barnstable High School, and, coincidentally, they both wore jersey number 16.

Not necessarily, but maybe partly because of the Barnstable connection, Petercuskie came to the attention of the Harvard staff.

“There’s always somebody who knows different people who know somebody. The networking side of things is real,” said Fein. “So, it didn’t hurt.”

But Fein said Petercuskie presented himself very well in the interviewing process and his knowledge of the game along with other personal characteristics won him the job.

Ultimately, it was his concern for others and his ability to communicate, which is essential for a coach, that most impressed Fein, the whole offensive staff and Head Coach Tim Murphy.

Petercuskie said Fein is his direct supervisor, but he also worked to assist the entire offensive staff.

“I attended weekly meetings, helped organize the weekly game plan, reviewed film, all that stuff,” said Petercuskie.

He also drew up pass concepts, put together the playbooks for each week’s game, created the scout cards and anything else that was needed to prepare for games, said Fein.

“I’d give him assignments, and after the first couple of weeks, I didn’t have to check up on him. I’d tell him to do something, and it was done," said Fein. “It was a behind the scenes job, and he did a great job with that.”

He understood the language of the game and because of his background understood the demands of the coaching life, said Fein.

On a path to college football

That is quite impressive for Petercuskie, who at 22 is officially on his way to what seems like a natural career path in college football.

Petercuskie grew up in Centerville and as a boy played in the Barnstable Silver Bullets youth football program.

He then went to Barnstable High School where he set a few school passing records while leading his team to a playoff spot culminating in a 35-0 first round win over Wellesley.

And then he played college ball at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, graduating last spring with a degree in business management.

His destiny was football, however, not business.

Matt Petercuskie

He got an early taste of coaching when the 2020 high school football season was postponed until the spring of 2021, and Petercuskie returned home to help coach the Barnstable freshman/junior varsity team to an unbeaten record.

Ross Jatkola, Petercuskie’s coach at Barnstable, saw Petercuskie's coaching talent right away while watching film with him, discussing game plans, and, more impressively, when making decisions during the games.

“He could see it while it was happening and make adjustments,” said Jatkola. “And he was able to communicate that almost immediately.”

He just understood the game, and no wonder.

Growing up in a football family

Petercuskie grew up in a football family, tossing the football around with his father and uncle and grandfather who were all career coaches.

“They never forced football on me. It was always my choice. They were always supportive and taught me everything I know,” said Petercuskie. “From a young age, I was learning the ins and outs of everything.”

His father, Gary, played football at Penn State under the legendary coach Joe Paterno, and was selected as his safety position to the program’s All Decade Team of the 1970s.

Gary also was a free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and made it to the final cut.

University of Maine quarterback Mickey Fein looks to hand the ball off during first quarter action against the University of Massachusetts at Warren McQuirk Stadium in Amherst, in a 1996 photo.

He then was a graduate assistant coach at the University of Maryland before becoming a scout for the Carolina Panthers and Director of Scouting for the old United States Football League in the early 1980s.

Matt Petercuskie's uncle, Jerry, played college football at Boston College in the mid-1970s and began a long coaching career, sort of by accident, while attending Trenton State College (now The College of New Jersey) in a master’s degree program. The football coach there, discovering that he played at Boston College, asked him to help coach.

“I decided that’s what I wanted to do,” said Jerry.

From there, he was a graduate assistant at Penn State (also under Joe Paterno) before coaching at a number of major colleges, including Brown, Rutgers, Liberty, University of Virginia, Boston College, North Carolina State and Elon.

And then in his first two years of retirement he volunteered to coach at Barnstable for Matt’s junior and senior years.

Another uncle, the oldest of the brothers, John, played at Boston College and was head coach at Masconomet High School.

Finally, Matt Petercuskie's grandfather, John, was the coach who started it all, beginning at Neshaminy High School in Pennsylvania where he became a legend with a record of 59-1-5 in 11 seasons.

When he left Neshaminy to go on to coach at the college level, he had a winning streak of 51 straight going. A life-sized statue of John Petercuskie stands outside the high school stadium.

He went on to coach at Dartmouth, Boston College (when his son Jerry played there), Princeton and the Cleveland Browns. He coached in Barcelona in a short-lived European league and was called out of retirement by Harvard’s Joe Restic, helping the Crimson win an Ivy League title. Finally, he coached with Jerry at Liberty.

A return to Harvard for next season

Petercuskie said he will return to Harvard to coach next season.

“I am super thankful to Mickey and the staff. I couldn’t have enjoyed it more, and I learned a ton,” said Petercuskie.

And it was not necessarily the x’s and o's of the game but understanding the bigger picture of big-time coaching.

“How to operate at a first-class Division 1 program, how to do things right,” he said.

However, even more important than that, he learned the value of developing relationships with the players.

“You have to care about them as people,” he said.

