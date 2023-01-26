Network announcers set for NFC, AFC championship games
The announcers are set for Sunday’s NFC and AFC Championship games.
CBS and FOX are bringing out their top teams for these contests.
Sunday, Jan. 29
NFC Championship Game
49ers vs. Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)
AFC Championship Game
Bengals vs. Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst)