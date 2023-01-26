Network announcers set for NFC, AFC championship games

PureWow

*Warning: Major spoilers ahead* Sure, sure, Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Cobra Kai season six yet, but that won’t stop us from envisioning what the series’ grand finale will look like. To be honest, we’ve been theorizing how this show will wrap up since that juicy final episode of season five, where—spoiler!—Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) got his comeuppance and it was revealed that John Kreese (Martin Kove) was alive, well and a fugitive, having faked his death to break out of jail