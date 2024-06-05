Nettleton sees good, bad and ugly in summer debut

NETTLETON – Nettleton’s first day of summer league basketball on Tuesday was, as one might expect, a mixed bag.

The Tigers were at times sloppy, at other times electric in their matchup with rival Amory. Nettleton lost, 51-43, but head coach Grant Gardner didn’t see anything that can’t be fixed.

“We’ll be in shape next November, and we’re definitely not in shape right now,” he said. “But the great thing with this is when we are running those lines next fall, you’ll be able to say, ‘Hey guys, remember how tired you were and how poor we were when we got that tired?’”

Nettleton’s biggest problem area last season was poor jump-shooting. And while Gardner’s style is to push the tempo and attack the rim, a lack of 3-point prowess made the Tigers easier to handle.

The outside shots weren’t falling much on Tuesday, but Gardner believes that will be an area of improvement once his players are in better basketball shape.

“At the beginning of the first half, we went on an 8-0 run, then to start the second half we go on a 7-0 run. Then the longer the half goes on, the worse our shooting gets and the more our conditioning comes into focus,” Gardner said.

What really makes Nettleton go is defense, and that effort is led by the backcourt trio of senior Tahj McBride, junior Gavin Pargo and junior Braylen Williams. All three were named to the all-division team last season, and Williams was the defensive MVP.

“That’s really the main thing. We’re going to guard hard every time,” McBride said.

A big bright spot Tuesday was the post play of Kanye’ Jones. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior was active on both ends of the floor, getting rebounds and put-backs, and he could bring a new dimension to Nettleton’s lineup.

“He can give us a post presence, and that’s something we haven’t had since Jayden Carruthers left (in 2023),” Gardner said. “He’s a big, physical body, which we don’t have those a lot at Nettleton.”