Nettie teams up with Mattel to offer Barbie-branded pickleball paddles and bags

Cincinnati-based pickleball gear brand Nettie has partnered with toy-juggernaut Mattel to produce an exclusive Barbie line of paddles and accessories, set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

The Barbie line marks the iconic doll’s 65th anniversary and comes on the heels of last year’s hit movie that won the toy a generation of new fans. The line, available on Nettie’s website and at Dick’s Sporting Goods, features individual and sets of paddles, but is also Nettie’s first time producing duffel bags and paddle slings. The line includes:

Single paddles for $99.

Set of two paddles, which includes two pickleballs and two Barbie sweatbands, for $175.

Sport tote duffel bags for $150.

Sling bags for $75.

The Barbie x Nettie duffel bag.

“The Barbie x Nettie collection is a celebration of women, across several generations, finding confidence, connection and joy through play,” said Catherine Baxter, Nettie’s founder and CEO, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with one of the original women’s empowerment brands, known across the world for inspiring fans everywhere to dream big, and live boldly.”

Baxter is a native of the Cincinnati suburb of Wyoming. She started the company, based in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, in 2021 after getting hooked on the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic and realizing there was an underserved market for mid-priced equipment.

Played with paddles and a plastic ball with holes, pickleball is a little like tennis and a little like badminton or pingpong – and the ease of learning the sport and multi-generational appeal has turned it into one of America’s fastest-growing sports. More than 8.9 million Americans play, according to trade group The Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Catherine Baxter is the founder and CEO of Nettie Pickleball Co.

