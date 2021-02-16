Nets without Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant vs. Suns

Last time James Harden was the lone member of Brooklyn’s big three on the floor, the Nets wound up losing 124-108 to the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers 124-108. He and Brooklyn’s supporting cast will face a similar again on Tuesday. Kevin Durant remains unavailable due to his recent hamstring strain — though, there’s been no set timetable on his return. Kyrie Irving has also been ruled out for the Nets. He’s dealing with lower back tightness. Irving has now missed nine games for the Nets this season.

Iman Shumpert (hamstring), Nicolas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL surgery) and Reggie Perry (G League) all remain unavailable for the Nets. Newly acquired Andre Roberson was not featured on Brooklyn’s status report for Tuesday’s game in Phoenix.

The Suns have been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

The Nets and Suns tip off in Phoenix at 10:30 p.m.

