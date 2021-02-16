Nets waive Norvel Pelle, sign Andre Roberson

Norvel Pelle Nets

The Nets made two moves after their win over the Sacramento Kings Monday night, waiving Norvel Pelle and signing Andre Roberson.

Pelle was signed by the Nets just three weeks ago in the wake of the James Harden trade that sent Jarrett Allen to Cleveland. Their interior defense was suspect to say the least afterwards, but it didn't much improve with him donning black and white.

In three games, Pelle averaged two points, 2.3 rebounds and one block per contest.



The Nets are likely clearing front court space, as they attempt to trade for Andre Drummond before the deadline next month.

Roberson, who started his career back in 2013 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, was sidelined for 30 months after rupturing his patella tendon and then suffered two setbacks that continued to keep him off the court.

He finally managed to rejoin the team on the floor for the first time this past summer in the NBA bubble, where he helped the Thunder take the Houston Rockets to a Game 7 in the opening round of the playoffs.

While a starter for four years in OKC, Roberson averaged just five points and 4.3 rebounds per game, but was known as a defender, making the All-Defensive second team back in 2016-2017.

Brooklyn has one of — if not the worst — defense in the league, and more than enough scoring power with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, so defense it all that matters now when it comes to making improvements.