Nets waive James Johnson

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Waiving James Johnson paves the way for the #Nets to convert rookie forward Kessler Edwards from a two-way to a standard #NBA contract and make him eligible for the playoffs, as Steve Nash hinted at recently. – 2:33 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets waiving James Johnson likely means Kessler Edwards is getting a standard NBA contract, making him eligible for the playoffs. – 2:26 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

