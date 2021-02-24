Nets waive Iman Shumpert, Noah Vonleh and Andre Roberson

Iman Shumpert Nets uniform

After Tuesday night's win over the Sacramento Kings, the Nets announced that they've requested waivers on Iman Shumpert, Noah Vonleh and Andre Roberson.

However, Shumpert and Roberson intend on signing 10-day contracts with the Nets once they clear waivers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Nets are looking to maintain some flexibility ahead of the guaranteed contract deadline coming up later this week.



Shumpert originally signed with the Nets back on Jan. 30 and played in just one game for six minutes.

Vonleh played 11 minutes over four games in a Nets uniform after signing with the team on Feb. 8.

Roberson signed with Brooklyn last week and has played 22 minutes over two games.