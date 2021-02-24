Nets waive Andre Roberson, Iman Shumpert and Noah Vonleh, expected to sign Tyler Cook

Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings was the first contest Iman Shumpert was available to play since signing with the Brooklyn Nets. He scored two points over six minutes in his return from a hamstring injury. And just like that, the guard has been waived by the Nets again; same goes for Andre Roberson and Noah Vonleh.

However, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Shumpert and Roberson are expected to rejoin the Nets once they clear waivers. The Nets are looking to sign the pair to 10-day deals to help the team maintain flexibility ahead of the guarantee deadline for contracts this week.

Neither Shumpert, Roberson nor Vonleh had been with the team for a month prior to the move after Tuesday’s win at Barclays Center. Shumpert rejoined the Nets on Jan. 30, Vonleh inked a deal on Feb. 8 and Roberson signed with Brooklyn on Feb. 16.

The Nets are also expected to sign Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract, per ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski. The forward has not played in an NBA game this season, appearing in 13 games last season and logging very limited minutes (4.2 per game).

This post originally appeared on NetsWire. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!