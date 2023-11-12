Nets vs. Wizards preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) host the Washington Wizards (2-6) at Barclays Center on Sunday and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets enter this game following a crushing 121-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday that saw Brooklyn down three starters again as Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, and Nic Claxton did not play due to their respective injuries. The good thing is, the Nets are getting healthier as Cam Johnson returned for the Celtics game and Claxton will be returning for this matchup against the Wizards after missing the past eight games.

Washington has had a rough start to this season as they have yet to win more than one game in a row while having a four-game losing streak sandwiched in the middle of its eight games played so far. The Wizards’ leading scorer, forward Kyle Kuzma, is averaging 24 points per game and has led the team in scoring in seven of eight contests.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Sunday, Nov. 12

Time : 3:00 PM ET

Location : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Nets vs. Wizards notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Ben Simmons (hip) and Cam Thomas (ankle).

Wizards: OUT: Delon Wright (knee).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard : Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard : Mikal Bridges

Forward : Cam Johnson

Forward : Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Nic Claxton

Washington Wizards

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire