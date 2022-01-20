Nets vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (27-16) play against the Washington Wizards (21-21) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 42, Washington Wizards 39 (Q2 09:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

LaMarcus Aldridge with a mid-range shot toward the corner plus the foul. He’s made all six shots and the free throw. Has a game-high 13 points. Nets are going to need that without KD. – 7:43 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Aldridge off to a nice start — 5-for-5 in six minutes — already has 10 points. Kyrie getting almost anything he wants offensively — had 12 points in the first quarter. Wizards crushing Nets on the boards early: 17-8 and

2nd chance points: 13-4. – 7:42 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 33-28. Strong start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. James Harden was just 1-for-5 in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge has 10 points and is 5-for-5. – 7:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets have a different spunk with Kyrie Irving on the floor and lead, 33-28, after one quarter in DC. – 7:38 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Nets lead the Wiz 33-28

Gafford: 8p

Irving: 12p

Aldridge 10p – 7:37 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have combined for 22 of Brooklyn’s 33 points. The Nets lead the Wizards 33-28 after one quarter. – 7:37 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards trail the Nets 33-28 after one. Kyrie Irving has 12 pts on 5-7 FG, Aldridge has 10 off the bench. Gafford leads the Wizards with 8 pts. – 7:37 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Ended up being a foul, but have to respect Bradley Beal playing very good defense in a 2-on-1 with Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown (who only goes 1-2 from FT line) – 7:34 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards beginning to embrace point guard Bradley Beal when Spencer Dinwiddie is off the floor?

Current lineup:

Bradley Beal

Corey Kispert

Deni Avdija

Rui Hachimura

Thomas Bryant – 7:32 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija check in in the first quarter! – 7:27 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

After Deni Avdija didn’t appear until garbage time on Monday, he checks in midway through the 1st vs. the Nets. – 7:27 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Avdija and Hachimura checking in with 4 mins to go in the first. – 7:27 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura are about to check in with 4:03 remaining in the first quarter. – 7:26 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija back in the Wizards rotation after a near DNP-CD last game – 7:25 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

For the second game in a row, Thomas Bryant will be the first reserve center off the Wizards’ bench. Bryant is about to enter the game. – 7:24 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyrie Irving with 9 points on 4-5 shooting in 6 minutes to start the game, mostly against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 7:22 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Granted, KD isn’t playing which surely would make a difference in DC — but it is unbelievably empty in here. Quiet. Feels like one of those early NCAA tournament games where there is no atmosphere at all. – 7:16 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards have Kyle Kuzma assigned to guard James Harden early tonight. – 7:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from our nation’s capital. Nets-Wiz underway. Does Brooklyn get back on the horse or is this the Spencer Dinwiddie revenge game? Updates to follow. – 7:11 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden to @YahooSports on what changes with Kevin Durant sidelined. pic.twitter.com/HdBQVxj12M – 6:53 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

In response to a question by @waynec0le, Wizards acting coach Joseph Blair cited these keys for his team tonight: limiting the number of Nets 3-point attempts, limiting the Nets’ 3-point percentage and avoiding turnovers. – 6:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Dinwiddie, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma and Gafford start tonight for the #Wizards against the #Nets. – 6:47 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

With the trade deadline approaching the Wizards may have to go all in to solidify Bradley Beal’s return at season’s end.

My latest on why this deadline is like no other and intel on how Washington is approaching some of the biggest names available.

mayoh.substack.com/p/bradley-beal… – 6:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. – 6:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets starters tonight against the Wizards:

– James Harden

– Kyrie Irving

– Patty Mills

– Kessler Edwards

– Day’Ron Sharpe – 6:32 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Starters for the Nets in DC: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe. – 6:30 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

We got you for @Brooklyn Nets at @Washington Wizards on @YESNetwork

Coverage starts at 6:30p #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/0jzKpkXY9I – 6:20 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

James Harden is here. pic.twitter.com/LY3odzOS5b – 6:11 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s Wizards-Nets tonight. Harden. Beal. Kyrie. Should be fun.

Here are my 3 keys as I wear a new suit (no big deal). I said no big deal. Tip-off at 7 on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/hRrfRfvuux – 6:01 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets‘ Thursday Feb. 10 game at Washington will now be televised by #TNT. Tipoff has been moved back a half hour to 7:30pm. #Wizards #NBA – 5:51 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Corey Kispert is catching up with Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris before tonight’s game. Kispert has been compared to Harris and has studied his game, as I wrote over the summer: https://t.co/c6x7QuX6LY pic.twitter.com/9E024qFUkK – 5:49 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

The Nets at Wizards contest scheduled for Thursday, February 10, will be broadcast nationally on TNT. – 5:39 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Bembry (back spasms) is out tonight for the Nets – 5:38 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

📺 Our February 10 game vs. Brooklyn will now tip at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on @NBAonTNT! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kdFj4bnOjL – 5:38 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

TNT will now televise the Nets-Wizards game on Thursday, February 10, choosing to drop the Heat-Pelicans contest. – 5:38 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

DeAndre Bembry is out. #Nets #wizards – 5:31 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wizards starters today vs. Brooklyn, per acting coach Joseph Blair: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:25 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Big congrats to wizards with the pen, @Marcus Thompson and @James Edwards III, winners of sportswriter of the year in California and Michigan, respectively. Proud to know them both and call them friends – 4:25 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Recognizing what position Kyrie Irving plays is the first step in accurately assessing how good he is shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 1:59 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

What’s everybody doing at noon ET tomorrow? @The Athletic will hold a live podcast online about the Wizards, and it’ll be open to everyone who wants to listen. Subscribers to @TheAthletic can ask questions. I’ll tweet out a link around 11:58 a.m. tomorrow. – 1:55 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Took a look at what we’ve seen from Kyrie Irving in the first four games of his return to the Nets and what it tells us about the rest of their season: es.pn/3tI7e1i (ESPN+) – 1:27 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Wizards’ deep roster breakdown.

-Kispert made a statement

-Thomas Bryant is back healthy

-“Deni Avdija reminds my younger self. He always wants to get better”, Bradley Beal said.

And more below. @SdnaGr #dcaboveall sdna.gr/mpasket/923774… – 1:14 PM

