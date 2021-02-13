Nets vs. Warriors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kevin Durant is back with the Nets serving out a seven-day quarantine in accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the second time this season. Brooklyn has its big three back for their West Coast trip, which starts with the Golden State Warriors.
However, the Nets will be without DeAndre Jordan on Saturday due to personal reasons. Iman Shumpert (hamstring) also remains unavailable, as do Nicolas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL surgery) and Reggie Perry (G League).
The Warriors are without James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle), working with a rather small lineup as a result.
The last time these two teams met was opening night — a game Brooklyn won 125-99.
Here’s when and where you can tune into Brooklyn vs. Golden State:
Date: Saturday, Feb. 13
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live stream: YouTube TV
Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM
Probable starting lineups
Warriors
Stephen Curry
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Draymond Green
Nets
Kyrie Irving
James Harden
Joe Harris
Kevin Durant
Jeff Green
This post originally appeared on NetsWire. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!