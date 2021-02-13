Nets vs. Warriors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Kevin Durant is back with the Nets serving out a seven-day quarantine in accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the second time this season. Brooklyn has its big three back for their West Coast trip, which starts with the Golden State Warriors.

However, the Nets will be without DeAndre Jordan on Saturday due to personal reasons. Iman Shumpert (hamstring) also remains unavailable, as do Nicolas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL surgery) and Reggie Perry (G League).

The Warriors are without James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle), working with a rather small lineup as a result.

The last time these two teams met was opening night — a game Brooklyn won 125-99.

Here’s when and where you can tune into Brooklyn vs. Golden State:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 13

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: YouTube TV

Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM

Probable starting lineups

Warriors

Stephen Curry

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Andrew Wiggins

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Draymond Green

Nets

Kyrie Irving

James Harden

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Jeff Green

