Nets vs. Trail Blazers preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (16-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) welcome the Portland Trail Blazers (9-25, 14th in the Western Conference) to Barclays Center on Sunday and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets come into this game following a 124-115 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday that was too close for comfort in the end. Brooklyn led Oklahoma City by as many as 32 points with 9:16 left in the third quarter before the Thunder used a furious comeback in the rest of the second half to almost win the game.

The Trail Blazers enter this matchup after a 139-103 loss at the Dallas Mavericks on Friday that saw Portland lose its third straight game while also getting swept in their season series against the Mavericks. Scoot Henderson, the third overall pick from the 2023 NBA draft, had 17 points and 10 assists in the contest.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Sunday, Jan. 7

Time : 3:00 PM ET

Location : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Nets vs. Trail Blazers notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Ben Simmons (back).

Trail Blazers: OUT: Deandre Ayton (knee), Moses Brown (wrist), and Robert Williams III (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Matisse Thybulle (foot) and Jabari Walker (knee).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard : Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard : Mikal Bridges

Forward : Cam Johnson

Forward : Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Nic Claxton

Portland Trail Blazers

Guard : Scoot Henderson

Guard : Anfernee Simons

Forward : Jerami Grant

Forward : Toumani Camara

Center: Duop Reath

