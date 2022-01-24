Nets vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (29-16) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 10, Minnesota Timberwolves 15 (Q1 08:42)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

attack mode early 😼 pic.twitter.com/KSEDUsxC6a – 8:14 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Nets guarding KAT with single coverage. Usually a sign that the Wolves will hammer it to KAT in the post.

They posted KAT up first two possessions, then went to him in PnR next two possessions. – 8:13 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Karl Towns is going right at Day’Ron Sharpe in the post. Big test for the rook. – 8:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Let’s regroup.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/RKKH330ao0 – 8:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Take off Bouk 💪

@James Bouknight | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/fB24sHO61U – 8:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Follow the man, the myth, the office, @ Jon Krawczynski for your Timberwolves needs tonight. – 8:06 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Similar to the Nets game, the Spurs are attacking, but struggling to finish inside again.

They made just 45% of their paint shots in the first half.

Winning jumpers, but barely. pic.twitter.com/dTLExYoA2R – 8:06 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

it’s time to hoop. pic.twitter.com/IpEFBwImDG – 7:57 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Moritz Wagner through three quarters:

18 PTS

4 AST

7-11 FG

20 MIN off the bench

@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Hymz0sfJzc – 7:57 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Minneapolis. It’s stupid cold here. Fittingly, it’s scarf night. Nets-Wolves tip shortly. Brooklyn going for its first three-game winning streak in some time. Updates to come. – 7:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

💥 Miles x Melo 💥

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/VSnfx39mrk – 7:52 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Tonight’s @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nets

DLo over 18.5 pts

– should attack BKN’s switches + drop coverage

Vando over over 9.0 rebs

– should handle BKN’s size well

Harden under 8.0 rebs

– i guess he averages 8 per, but that feels high

Edwards over 3.0 FTs made

– refs!!!! – 7:41 PM

Story continues

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Represent 🙌

@socios pic.twitter.com/gMifuark8M – 7:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This never gets old 😏

@LaMelo Ball | @Mason Plumlee | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/rVxFDgZSc3 – 7:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

LOTS of basketball left.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/LzkrH0IjWu – 7:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starting: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe against the Wolves. – 7:34 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets tonight. – 7:33 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

First 🖐 pic.twitter.com/C6RecvGxi6 – 7:30 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jordan McLaughlin is AVAILABLE.

Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) and Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment) are OUT vs. Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/d39ta5powy – 7:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

THAT’S OUR POINT GOD‼️

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/zLg5zTgrgq – 7:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Big fella workin’ the PG position! 😯

@Mason Plumlee ➡️ @Miles Bridges

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rQAz1b0GXX – 7:21 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

The @Brooklyn Nets are at @Minnesota Timberwolves

We got you on @YESNetwork – coverage starts at 7:30p #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/8TPOaNaqVD – 7:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Trade your Sunday scaries for Scary Terry & your Hornets!

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson

⏰ – 7 PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/sZWOcmEvFR – 6:58 PM

Paul Millsap @Paulmillsap4

I LOVE IT!!!! – 6:46 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

there’s no place like home. pic.twitter.com/BUN33AkR9e – 6:39 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Patrick Beverley is out tonight, per Finch – 6:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Yeah he’s had some flare ups. I’m reluctant to talk about it ’cause I’m not a doctor so I don’t wanna say the wrong thing but he’s definitely had some flare ups. Little setbacks here and there.”

-Steve Nash gave an update on Joe Harris’ rehab from ankle surgery back in Nov. – 6:38 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

On-site and locked in. pic.twitter.com/5oYOSozuRk – 6:37 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers led the #Raptors 33-15 after the 1st. It’s Portland’s second-largest lead after a quarter this season:

+22……Nov. 6 vs LAL

+18……tonight vs. Toronto

+17……Dec. 17 vs. Charlotte

+7……..Jan. 10 vs. Brooklyn – 6:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First 5⃣ at the Hive!

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/FzBLVhnjer – 6:34 PM

Armoni Brooks @snipabrooks_

Bro this game is crazy.. – 6:21 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Pat Beverley is out for the #Timberwolves vs the #Nets. – 6:21 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 6-2. 7:37 left 1st. Bamba with 3 fouls . The “Wennington Watch “ is on..Bill fouled out of an NBA game in like 6 min . Back in the day. DeRozan with 5pts. – 6:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

☔️☔️☔️☔️

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qIVzKUYPg1 – 6:15 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

back to work. pic.twitter.com/69NuJRn8h7 – 5:44 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jayson Tatum today:

51 PTS

10 REB

7 AST

18-28 FG

9-14 3P

He joins Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jamal Murray as the only players in NBA history with 50/10/5 and 9+ threes in a game, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/mGqn87lvnJ – 5:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Gordon Hayward (R Foot Discomfort) is doubtful.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/n4vZpbYzxp – 5:39 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Jayson Tatum is the 5th player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 9 3-pointers in a game. He joins…

Jamal Murray (2020 in playoffs)

Damian Lillard (2020)

James Harden (2016)

Kobe Bryant (2008) – 5:37 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Langston Galloway is back with the College Park Skyhawks after two 10-day contracts with the Brooklyn Nets and one with the Milwaukee Bucks. – 5:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach is LIVE before the game! #AllFly #ATLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said Joe Harris is steadily doing more and more, but isn’t ready for high intensity yet. Noncommittal when asked if it looks like a return post-All Star break. #nets – 4:36 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nash said Joe Harris is progressing. I asked if there’s been setbacks his ankle rehab: “Yeah there’s been some awareness (of it) and irritation. He’s been doing a tug-of-war between making progress and then having some irritation. It’s really a process thats been tricky.” #nets – 4:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Calling all minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs! Apply now to present your ideas to a panel of experts & win $15K of funding from the Charlotte Hornets Foundation!

Apply here: https://t.co/IFEczLPrno pic.twitter.com/a9K0in62tu – 4:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:

Grilled Bulgogi Short Ribs

Brown Rice Pilaf, Herb Salad, Sesame Broccoli

Soba Noodles, Chili Crunch, toasted Nuts and Seeds

Shaved Cabbage Salad, Sesame Vinaigrette, Carrots, cilantro

@BellecourBakery Dessert – 3:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers trailed Brooklyn by 13 with 7 minutes to play on Jan. 1 and won.

The Clippers find themselves back in N.Y., trailing by 13 with 7 minutes to play. What’s going to happen? – 3:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Vol. 3 of our Hive 75 NFT sold out in minutes! 🤩 Snag Vol. 4 tonight at our game vs ATL!

Collect all 8 Hive 75 NFTs by 4/1 to get 2 suite tickets for the regular-season finale! You can also purchase Hive 75 NFTs in the secondary market: https://t.co/qHY5mw6AGB pic.twitter.com/lTGby9jDAy – 2:00 PM