Minnesota defeats Brooklyn, 101-86. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards led the way with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals aided by Karl Anthony-Towns recording 28 points (4 3PM), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. Cam Thomas led the way with 18 points and 6 rebounds while Mikal Bridges tallied 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists for Brooklyn in the losing effort.