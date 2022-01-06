Nets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) play against the Indiana Pacers (24-24) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 6, Indiana Pacers 5 (Q1 09:07)

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Not sure why a team that struggles to rebound as much as the Nets is starting three guards tonight. Kyrie should be starting. Don’t quite understand why David Duke Jr. is. – 7:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving takes the first shot of the game: He goes behind the back and pulls up at the foul line over Justin Holiday but the shot was wide left. – 7:41 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Kyrie gets the start as does David Duke pic.twitter.com/YIfIEgJRad – 7:41 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie got the first shot of the game. Off the rim. #Nets – 7:41 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

#LeaguePassAlert for the opening tip of Nets/Pacers – 7:40 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving takes the court for the first time this season. pic.twitter.com/GP8esRVK7v – 7:40 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

I completely understand it and I can do the compartmentalization also but there is something weird about the KYRIE’S BACK YAY as if it’s a guy returning from injury and not because he refused—and still refuses—to get a vaccine. – 7:40 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nets owners Joe + Clara Wu Tsai back players’ fight for equality. Joe reveals how moment when he feared for his life led to fight vs Asian Hate: “You don’t have to be Chinese. Korean, Thai, Filipino, Japanese, you’re getting attacked especially old people” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Pacers def starting 2 players I didn’t know existed until today. COVID is wild man. – 7:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Smattering of cheers and some boos for Kyrie Irving, introduced for the first time this season in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/lfdw9ffxZj – 7:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving gets a wave of cheers upon being introduced in Indy. – 7:35 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Kyrie Irving is about to start his new job as a part-time player for the Nets. I wrote about the last time I could find a part-time NBA player. He became an All-Star and won Rookie of the Year while getting his chemical engineering degree. 59 years ago. theathletic.com/3033168/2021/1… – 7:35 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets starting lineup tonight vs Indy is James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, David Duke Jr. and Nic Claxton. It’s Brooklyn’s 10th different starting lineup in last 12 games. – 7:35 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters: Keifer Sykes, Justin Holiday, Duane Washington Jr. Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis

#Nets starters: Kyrie Irving (season debut), James Harden, Kevin Durant, David Duke Jr. Nicolas Claxton – 7:34 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

The vibe surrounding Kyrie’s return has a Jimmy Chitwood from Hoosiers type of feel. Nets are looking at him like he’s the cavalry. – 7:32 PM

Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo

A little Kyrie Irving news from our friends at @sbnreacts… 👀 pic.twitter.com/1tmstTqHYC – 7:32 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

On May 17, 2011, Dirk Nowitzki set an NBA postseason record for most FTM in a game without a miss, sinking 24 in a 121-112 win over the Thunder.

The only player to match Nowitzki in any game, regular season or postseason, is James Harden (Dec. 3, 2019). pic.twitter.com/gnRxZtbWQr – 7:31 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers fans are ready for The Return pic.twitter.com/8o42gMc1hR – 7:29 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

Kyrie Irving & the @Brooklyn Nets Big 3 debuts tonight!

We got you on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/1Yw9kebfCp – 7:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Indy. To quote Cornelius Fudge, ‘He’s back.’ Kyrie Irving is playing for the Nets for the first time since spraining his ankle at Milwaukee in Game 3 of the 2020 conference semifinals. He’s starting alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. The big three returns. – 7:22 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Harden, Irving, Durant, Duke Jr. and Claxton will start for the #Nets. This is Brooklyn’s 16th different starting five of the season and their 10th different starting lineup in their last 12 games. – 7:22 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

It’s game time pic.twitter.com/vNleRo1NCx – 7:20 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Kyrie Irving – getting loose: pic.twitter.com/VzLkhB8kWb – 7:20 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Kyrie arrives in the De La Soul Dunks for his return. 👀 pic.twitter.com/GHRkkxVDlY – 7:14 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Brooklyn represent 🙌

@socios pic.twitter.com/LqjCqTXeAl – 7:12 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Born Ready back in Indy

@Lance Stephenson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/PKzBru13Qw – 7:12 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Memo to @ESPNNBA, your game tonight is Warriors-Mavs, why are you not promoting your own show as opposed to something else (In this case Kyrie) to start your show? You guys are the masters of promoting your own, why not now? – 7:07 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Kyrie Irving gets the start in his season debut tonight vs. the Pacers, per Nets:

Starting five: Harden, Irving, Durant, Duke Jr. and Claxton.

This will be Irving’s first game since Game 4 of the conference semifinals last season. – 7:06 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Kyrie Irving is back for the Nets tonight and will start in his first game of the season. The Pacers are rolling with the same starting unit they have in the last 2 games. – 7:06 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

our starting 5️⃣

@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/nuAvJM9vfY – 7:05 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Nets going with a new starting lineup tonight. Shocking!!!!!!! – 7:05 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Kyrie will start in his return — he joins KD, Harden, Duke Jr. and Claxton in the starting lineup. – 7:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving will start tonight alongside James Harden, Kevin Durant, David Duke Jr. and Nic Claxton. – 7:02 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Kyrie is starting, Nets just announced Starters tonight in Indianapolis are Harden, Irving, Durant, Duke Jr. and Claxton. – 7:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters in Indy: Harden, Irving, Durant, Duke Jr. and Claxton.

This is Brooklyn’s 16th different starting five of the season and the Nets’ 10th different starting lineup in their last 12 games. The big three is back. – 7:02 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Just got official word. I have not cleared protocols so I am ruled out for Pacers-Nets tonight.

This is brutal. Don’t think I’ve missed three games in the last three seasons. – 7:01 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Kyrie Irving will start tonight against the Pacers and is expected to play around 30 minutes. This marks the first time Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden will play together for the Nets since Game 1 versus the Bucks in the playoffs on June 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Vnk9FWjhTz – 7:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Starting 5⃣ in Indy pic.twitter.com/rFNTzoHS1J – 7:00 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

3 radio hits, 1 TV appearance and 2 stories later, I am headed to my seat at what is now called Gainbridge — not Banker’s Life — Fieldhouse where Kyrie Irving will make his season debut. The Pacers have 8 players out of the lineup and the Nets have lost 3 in a row. Get right. – 6:52 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Lance Stephenson getting ready to play his first home game for the Pacers since April of 2018. He’s talked about playing well in this arena: pic.twitter.com/fcYfcqe9bE – 6:44 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Lance Stephenson – back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse: pic.twitter.com/2kATI7cule – 6:42 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn (1/2):

Caris LeVert, Goga Bitadze, T.J. Warren, Kelan Martin, Isaiah Jackson – Out (health & safety protocols)

Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb, Malcolm Brogdon – Out (return to competition reconditioning) pic.twitter.com/Nw2kVtYetm – 6:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

A picture built for @John Hollinger: Virginia alums Joe Harris, Justin Anderson and Malcom Brogden all catching up. pic.twitter.com/kWsrvVMRNO – 6:34 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Quick business trip pic.twitter.com/IIed5XVt0A – 6:27 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Maybe I’m taking it for granted but Kyrie is the game isn’t overly complicated for him. So I have a feeling he’ll his find his space, and his timing, and his cracks in our offense whether he has the ball or the ball finds him.”

– Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s return – 6:22 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving ended his pregame warmups with a two-handed dunk, just like old times. The man is back. #Nets pic.twitter.com/6xXAYjZdbz – 6:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving potentially giving the #Nets a lift at the perfect time, amidst a losing skid: “It’s not fair to expect him to come back and cure all our ills….The 3-game losing streak is not his fault.” – 6:11 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

“It’s not fair to expect him to come back and cure all our ills….The three game losing streak is not his fault.” Nash said in pregame of Kyrie. – 6:09 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Steve Nash reiterates Kyrie Irving will play “a good chunk of minutes” tonight” pic.twitter.com/02KnFC3jXn – 6:07 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash was asked if there will be any last minute changes to the availability at Indiana.

Jokes “God I hope not.” – 6:07 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Steve Nash said the “sweet spot” for Kyrie Irving’s minutes tonight against the #Pacers is bout 30. – 6:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said the sweet spot for Kyrie Irving’s minutes is about 30. #Nets #NBA – 6:06 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving will play “a good chunk of minutes,” probably about 30 minutes. But they’ll be watching how he feels in his season debut and how the game is going.

“He’s ready to go.” – 6:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle expects Kyrie Irving to play well & cites his history of coming off long layoffs with big outings. Adds he’s “not the least bit surprised” the #Nets did an about-face and let Irving play. “It makes every bit of sense in the world that he would play.” – 6:04 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Brogdon, Duarte, and Lamb were with the team for portions of today and are in the building for Pacers-Nets, but they are all out tonight. That was the expectation, but Rick Carlisle just made it official. – 6:04 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Chris Duarte, Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb all here tonight but OUT tonight against the Nets, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 5:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Here’s Kyrie Irving getting up some 3s. pic.twitter.com/IzUZIumn4T – 5:51 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie getting some shots up prior to his first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/Ue1rsOUOex – 5:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

And here’s one more video of Kyrie Irving’s pregame routine. pic.twitter.com/BGzlepHKtn – 5:43 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Going live on IG (Krisplashed) now as Kyrie Irving warms up before his season debut – 5:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Here he is. Kyrie Irving getting pregame work in Indianapolis ahead of his return. pic.twitter.com/wygyGrBf4T – 5:39 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: All Star starters predictions, thoughts on Klay/Kyrie, Cade/Mobley and a trade idea for the New York Knicks? sports.yahoo.com/2022-nba-predi… – 5:14 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Kyrie Irving is slated to make his season debut tonight. @Nick Friedell joins NBA Today to report on the Nets’ strategy for Irving: pic.twitter.com/8DhCCssfMi – 4:52 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

As Nets get back talented anti-vaxxer Kyrie Irving they’ve moved from -7.5 to -8.5 tonight in Indiana per Caesars. 80% of tickets and 63% of handle for spread bets on Brooklyn. Kyrie’s points prop at 19.5. – 4:51 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):

Nets (home)

Cavs (home)

Hornets (home)

Lakers (no LeBron)

Nuggets (no Jokic)

Sixers (no Embiid)

Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)

Mavs (no Luka) – 4:49 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Tonight is Kyrie Irving’s season debut for the #Nets against the #Pacers in Indianapolis. His point total over/under is 18 1/2. Whatcha got? – 4:44 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

When Kyrie Irving is on the court, he’s one of the best players in NBA history.

The seven-time All-Star, who remains unvaccinated, will make his season debut tonight against the #Pacers as a part-time player. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:42 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

The #Pacers kept it close at Madison Square Garden last night before RJ Barrett and Julius Randle helped the Knicks pull away for a comfortable win.

Indiana’s task doesn’t get any easier tonight with the Nets coming to town. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:38 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

going on @ESPNRadio with @ChrisCanty99 and @mikegolicjr to talk Nets and Kyrie now – 4:01 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

So, after doing some looking, I’ve identified six wings that I think fit in Denver’s playoff rotation. These players may or may not be available at the deadline, but here are the names:

-Justin Holiday

-Torrey Craig

-Kenrich Williams

-Alec Burks

-Reggie Bullock

-Josh Richardson – 3:48 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers: Goga Bitadze, Isaiah Jackson, Caris LeVert, Kelan Martin and TJ Warren (already out due to a left foot fracture) are still in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and thus OUT tonight against the Nets.

Torrey Craig is also OUT with a right groin strain. – 2:43 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue tells us the story about his perspective of the last two minutes of the Brooklyn win that B-Shaw talked about Monday – https://t.co/AiBC6tiAhr pic.twitter.com/fBBKiWEGOu – 1:50 PM

