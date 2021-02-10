Nets vs. Pacers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets have not won a game since the Kevin Durant fiasco against the Toronto Raptors, entering Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers riding a three-game losing streak — the longest of 2020-21.

The Nets hope to have Durant (health and safety protocols) back after this game. Along with the star forward, Nicolas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Perry (G League) and Iman Shumpert (hamstring) remain out.

Brooklyn fans will have to wait for their first look at Caris LeVert. He has yet to return from the surgery he received shortly after the James Harden trade.

Here’s when and where you can tune into Brooklyn vs. Indiana:

  • Date: Wednesday, Feb. 10

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: YES Network

  • Live stream: AT&T TV NOW and NBA League Pass

  • Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM

Probable starting lineups

Pistons

  • Malcolm Brogdon

  • Jeremy Lamb

  • Justin Holiday

  • Domantas Sabonis

  • Myles Turner

Nets

  • Kyrie Irving

  • James Harden

  • Joe Harris

  • Jeff Green

  • DeAndre Jordan

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Indiana		+110+2.5O 234.5
Brooklyn		-134-2.5U 234.5
Game Info

Latest Stories