Nets vs. Pacers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets have not won a game since the Kevin Durant fiasco against the Toronto Raptors, entering Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers riding a three-game losing streak — the longest of 2020-21.

The Nets hope to have Durant (health and safety protocols) back after this game. Along with the star forward, Nicolas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Perry (G League) and Iman Shumpert (hamstring) remain out.

Brooklyn fans will have to wait for their first look at Caris LeVert. He has yet to return from the surgery he received shortly after the James Harden trade.

Here’s when and where you can tune into Brooklyn vs. Indiana:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: YES Network

Live stream: AT&T TV NOW and NBA League Pass

Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM

Probable starting lineups

Pistons

Malcolm Brogdon

Jeremy Lamb

Justin Holiday

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner

Nets

Kyrie Irving

James Harden

Joe Harris

Jeff Green

DeAndre Jordan

This post originally appeared on NetsWire. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!