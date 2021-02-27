Nets vs. Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Slovenia’s prodigy in Luka Doncic takes on the Brooklyn Nets tonight for the first time all season. Brooklyn will look to push their winning streak to nine games and with the news that Kevin Durant won’t return anytime soon, James Harden and Kyrie Irving will be left without the final piece that completes the Brooklyn Big 3.

Kevin Durant (hamstring) won’t be the only player Nets fans should be concerned about. Jeff Green (right shoulder contusion) is still questionable, Reggie Perry (G league) is out, and of course Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL) is out.

As for Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis (back) is also questionable.

Here’s when and where you can tune in Brooklyn vs. Dallas

Date: Saturday. Feb.27 Time: 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)



Probable starting lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic

Dorian Finney-Smith

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Josh Richardson

Dwight Powell

Brooklyn Nets