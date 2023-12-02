Nets vs. Magic preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets (9-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) welcome the Orlando Magic (14-5, second) to Barclays Center on Saturday and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets come into this game following a disappointing 129-128 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in which Brooklyn was almost a double-digit favorite. Despite the fact that the Hornets were missing LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Charlotte was able to shoot 21-of-36 from three-point land along with scoring at will. Brooklyn will get back Royce O’Neale and Dennis Smith Jr., but will be missing Lonnie Walker IV.

The Magic enter this matchup on a nine-game winning streak after they started the season with a 5-5 record. Orlando has been getting great production from Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero as fuel for how they have been playing recently on both ends of the floor.

Here’s when and where you should tune in:

How to watch

Date : Saturday, Dec. 2

Time : 7:00 PM ET

Location : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Nets vs. Magic notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Noah Clowney (shoulder), Ben Simmons (back), Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring), and Dariq Whitehead (foot injury maintenance). PROBABLE: Dennis Smith Jr. (back).

Magic: NOT YET SUBMITTED.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic

Guard : Anthony Black

Guard : Jalen Suggs

Forward : Franz Wagner

Forward : Paolo Banchero

Center: Goga Bitadze

