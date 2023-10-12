Nets vs. Maccabi Ra’anana preseason: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Brooklyn Nets will be playing their second game of the 2023 preseason on Thursday at Barclays Center against Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli National League and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place!

The Nets come into this game having lost their first game of the preseason on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. In the exhibition, Brooklyn gave Nets fans plenty of surprises by not only starting Ben Simmons and Spencer Dinwiddie together, but by also putting Cam Thomas into the starting lineup as well.

One of the takeaways from the contest was that Simmons looks to be healthier than he has been at any point during his tenure and Brooklyn. Another takeaway was that Thomas could be ready to take the next step in his career after scoring 26 points against the Lakers.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date : Thursday, Oct. 12

Time : 7:30 PM EDT

Location : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Network

Nets vs. Maccabi Ra'anana notable injuries

Nets: OUT: Dariq Whitehead (foot). QUESTIONABLE: Cam Johnson (hamstring) and Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle).

Maccabi Ra’anana: TO BE DETERMINED

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard : Ben Simmons

Guard : Spencer Dinwiddie

Forward : Cam Thomas

Forward : Mikal Bridges

Center: Nic Claxton

Maccabi Ra’anana

Guard : Rom Geffen

Guard : Eidan Alber

Forward : Jason Siggers

Forward : Willy Workman

Center: Alon Sapir

