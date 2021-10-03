Nets vs. Lakers: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday
The Brooklyn Nets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Unfortunately, this preseason opener will not feature the full rosters of the Nets and Lakers, as expected. However, fans will get a chance to examine the depth of two teams favored by oddsmakers to meet in the 2022 NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin, Patty Mills and James Johnson will all miss this game for the Nets. On the other side, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza also will miss on this matchup.
Here are the schedule and broadcast details for the game:
Date: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: NBA TV
Live Stream: YES/fuboTV (try it for free)
Probable starting lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Bruce Brown
Cam Thomas
DeAndre’ Bembry
Paul Millsap
Nic Claxton
Los Angeles Lakers
Kendrick Nunn
Wayne Ellington
Malik Monk
Anthony Davis
DeAndre Jordan