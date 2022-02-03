Nets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (29-21) play against the Sacramento Kings (34-34) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

For those wondering, Thunder TV play-by-play man Chris Fisher is set to return on Saturday at Sacramento. After being in health and safety protocols, he’s now dealing with an unrelated family matter. – 10:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Sacramento. First time here. Nets-Kings tip shortly. Brooklyn looking to avoid losing its sixth game in a row. James Harden and Kyrie Irving both playing in the back-to-back. – 10:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Melo: 38 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB

Terry: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

PJ: 16 PTS, 7 REB

Kelly: 15 PTS, 4 STL

Mason: 5 PTS, 17 REB

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!



We’re honored to have two of the women representing the Kings in the recent Nike Game Growers campaign with us at tonight’s game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IRFeOsx1q3 – 10:01 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

The @Brooklyn Nets are at @Sacramento Kings

The @Brooklyn Nets are at @Sacramento Kings

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Huge win for the Celtics. Three-game winning streak to go a season-best three games over .500.

0.5 games behind Charlotte for 7th in the East

2.5 games behind Brooklyn for 6th in the East

4 games out of 3rd in the East – 10:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

StatMuse @statmuse

LaMelo career high.

38 PTS

5 REB

9 AST

2 STL

It’s his 2nd 35/5/5 game. Only LeBron, Luka, Zion and Durant had more such games before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/3n5L3PCw62 – 9:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tough loss. Back to work.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Fau4GZCk2g – 9:56 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Today’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton

👑 @Davion Mitchell

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Moe Harkless

👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/WbpXjkyPcu – 9:53 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

CAREER-HIGH FOR @LaMelo Ball – 3️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ohrsrNYmHv – 9:46 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets – 2/2:

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Davion Mitchell

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Moe Harkless

C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Nets:

G – Tyrese Haliburton

G – Davion Mitchell

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Moe Harkless

C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox will not play tonight vs. Brooklyn – 9:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Starting 🖐️ in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/a5xo8oDxlV – 9:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets – 2/2:

De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) – OUT – 9:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges suffered a lower lip laceration in the 3Q but is available to return to tonight’s game @ BOS. #AllFly – 9:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Count ’em up 👌 – 3️⃣3️⃣

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/1Lh5TJr07p – 9:28 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Keep on fighting.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/AfzrqVyC0E – 9:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets looking to keep morale up during this rough patch nypost.com/2022/02/02/net… via @nypostsports – 9:11 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Nets star James Harden has come out to get loose for tonight’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/DlnyaG2LMY – 9:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

WHAT A SEQUENCE‼️ 🤯

@Miles Bridges x @LaMelo Ball

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/QbYXyUIXDR – 9:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Joe Harris is with the Nets on this road-trip. Rejoined them in Phoenix. Isn’t getting any on court work. Is in street clothes. – 8:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets coach Steve Nash said James Harden’s hand is fine the day after his return, and he’ll play vs. the #Kings. #NBA – 8:46 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Nets coach Steve Nash confirms James Harden will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – 8:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We've got a close one at half.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/GaYA2qch1E – 8:36 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash confirms James Harden (hand strain) is good to go for tonight. – 8:32 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Harden is good to go tonight for Nets against Sac. – 8:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Alvin Gentry admits in the midst of the #Kings’ seven game losing skid: “Oh I think we’re really fragile right now.” #Nets – 8:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Lob it up and 🅿️J will find it 💥

@PJ Washington

@PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/82UE09cRP6 – 8:23 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Fox is a gametime decision for the #Kings tonight against the #Nets. – 8:17 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox will be a game-time decision against the Nets. – 8:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision tonight against the Nets. He’s missed five straight games with a sore ankle. – 8:17 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Fox game-time decision for Kings Vs Nets. – 8:17 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be a gametime decision vs. the Nets tonight. – 8:17 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

back at HQ 🏠

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2022 NBA All-Star reserves: Chris Paul, James Harden, Luka Doncic among likely selections for remaining spots

cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:07 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

lots of time left to hoop.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Familiar TERRYtory 👌

@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/392WrqQ18a – 8:05 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Around the 🌎

@LaMelo Ball | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Otg4j3OGpU – 7:55 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

A trade deadline preview and the Wolves hot January on today’s show w/ @Britt Robson

– Chris Finch and the Wolves being the No. 1 offense this month

– How the Wolves might approach the deadline

– Britt gets mad at TNT

– The next 4 games against DET + SAC

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 7:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns once again proved why they have #NBA best record in topping Brooklyn. #Nets.

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Let’s roll. 💪

📍 – Boston, MA

🆚 – @Boston Celtics

⏰ – 7:30 PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/WcFWq9P5Kn – 7:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle is now 4/4 from deep over his last 3 games. He was 2/2 against Sacramento and 1/1 against Memphis. He’s off to a 1/1 start tonight. #Sixers – 7:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs BOS

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is available.

Gordon Hayward (NWT, Return from H&S Protocols) is out.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/51mLhqYZPb – 7:19 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Truly appreciate @TermineRadio, @eddie_johnson7 and @Sirius XM NBA for having me on today to discuss the James Harden trade, the Seattle SuperSonics and Kevin Durant leaving for Golden State.

Would love to come back on sometime to talk about the Thunder rebuild! – 7:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight's Starting 5 ⤵️

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/4KMoId5aJb – 7:00 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧

NBA Trade Deadline Special Podcast w guest @Jake Fischer

🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal

🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?

🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options

nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d… – 6:26 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Thirty two years ago today, Manute Bol blocked a franchise-record 13 shots in a 120-109 victory over the New Jersey Nets. Eight of those blocks came in the game’s first half, also marking the franchise record for blocks in a half. pic.twitter.com/MklIzEFzfG – 6:16 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Per the Warriors’ latest injury report, Iguodala will miss his eighth straight game tomorrow vs. the Kings. Kerr had previously expressed optimism that Iguodala could return for that game. – 6:03 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Gary Payton II isn’t even listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Banged his shin on the front row last night saving a steal, limped to the locker room. But it won’t force him to miss any time. – 6:02 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala is out tomorrow against the Kings. It’ll be an eighth straight missed game with a left hip issue. There had been optimism that he’d return for this game, but won’t. Nemanja Bjelica also out. Fourth straight missed game with back spasms. Otto Porter is questionable. – 6:01 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:

G: James Harden

G: Fred VanVleet

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Jarrett Allen

F: Jimmy Butler

WC: Domantas Sabonis

WC: Zach LaVine

Injury replacements: Jrue Holiday, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/yVwHsbc17p – 5:51 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Watching some Nets-Suns from last night. Enjoyed Harden telling James Johnson that he does NOT need help against Biyombo. pic.twitter.com/Bcgdvbte0x – 5:43 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

What would be @LaMelo Ball's street ball nickname?

What would be @LaMelo Ball’s street ball nickname?

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/SBO6to9euS – 5:19 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Nets have ruled out LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle), Kevin Durant (MCL), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) for tonight’s game against the Kings. Looks like James Harden and Kyrie Irving will both be in the lineup. – 5:04 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox addresses lingering ankle injury, MRI results as Kings prepare to play Nets

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:42 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 4:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Before they are announced tomorrow, here are my All-Star reserves:

East

J. Butler

J. Allen

J. Tatum

J. Harden

Z. LaVine

D. Garland

F. VanVleet

West

K. Towns

D. Green

R. Gobert

L. Doncic

D. Booker

C. Paul

D. Mitchell

You can find rationale at link below:

youtu.be/07G9PbH4Y8k – 4:11 PM

