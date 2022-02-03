Nets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Brooklyn NetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Sacramento KingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Brooklyn Nets (29-21) play against the Sacramento Kings (34-34) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
For those wondering, Thunder TV play-by-play man Chris Fisher is set to return on Saturday at Sacramento. After being in health and safety protocols, he’s now dealing with an unrelated family matter. – 10:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Sacramento. First time here. Nets-Kings tip shortly. Brooklyn looking to avoid losing its sixth game in a row. James Harden and Kyrie Irving both playing in the back-to-back. – 10:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Melo: 38 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB
Terry: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
PJ: 16 PTS, 7 REB
Kelly: 15 PTS, 4 STL
Mason: 5 PTS, 17 REB
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/44dgz1ascj – 10:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!
We’re honored to have two of the women representing the Kings in the recent Nike Game Growers campaign with us at tonight’s game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IRFeOsx1q3 – 10:01 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
The @Brooklyn Nets are at @Sacramento Kings
@Grady has the 🔑 .. ride with us on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/lCMxPeiMl2 – 10:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Huge win for the Celtics. Three-game winning streak to go a season-best three games over .500.
0.5 games behind Charlotte for 7th in the East
2.5 games behind Brooklyn for 6th in the East
4 games out of 3rd in the East – 10:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/Iux7IJGsZT – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo career high.
38 PTS
5 REB
9 AST
2 STL
It’s his 2nd 35/5/5 game. Only LeBron, Luka, Zion and Durant had more such games before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/3n5L3PCw62 – 9:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tough loss. Back to work.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Fau4GZCk2g – 9:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/WbpXjkyPcu – 9:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TERRY!!!!!!!!!!! – 9:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
CAREER-HIGH FOR @LaMelo Ball – 3️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ohrsrNYmHv – 9:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets – 2/2:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Nets:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox will not play tonight vs. Brooklyn – 9:31 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Starting 🖐️ in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/a5xo8oDxlV – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets – 2/2:
De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) – OUT – 9:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges suffered a lower lip laceration in the 3Q but is available to return to tonight’s game @ BOS. #AllFly – 9:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Count ’em up 👌 – 3️⃣3️⃣
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/1Lh5TJr07p – 9:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Keep on fighting.
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/urLMNs4a8N – 9:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🚫MG!
@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/AfzrqVyC0E – 9:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets looking to keep morale up during this rough patch nypost.com/2022/02/02/net… via @nypostsports – 9:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nets star James Harden has come out to get loose for tonight’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/DlnyaG2LMY – 9:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WHAT A SEQUENCE‼️ 🤯
@Miles Bridges x @LaMelo Ball
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/QbYXyUIXDR – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris is with the Nets on this road-trip. Rejoined them in Phoenix. Isn’t getting any on court work. Is in street clothes. – 8:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets coach Steve Nash said James Harden’s hand is fine the day after his return, and he’ll play vs. the #Kings. #NBA – 8:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nets coach Steve Nash confirms James Harden will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – 8:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got a close one at half.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/GaYA2qch1E – 8:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash confirms James Harden (hand strain) is good to go for tonight. – 8:32 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Harden is good to go tonight for Nets against Sac. – 8:31 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
On the scene (with the essentials ☕️) pic.twitter.com/ubq9NJlwLO – 8:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alvin Gentry admits in the midst of the #Kings’ seven game losing skid: “Oh I think we’re really fragile right now.” #Nets – 8:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Lob it up and 🅿️J will find it 💥
@PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/82UE09cRP6 – 8:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Fox is a gametime decision for the #Kings tonight against the #Nets. – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox will be a game-time decision against the Nets. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision tonight against the Nets. He’s missed five straight games with a sore ankle. – 8:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Fox game-time decision for Kings Vs Nets. – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be a gametime decision vs. the Nets tonight. – 8:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
back at HQ 🏠
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/XMRrjgIl8h – 8:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA All-Star reserves: Chris Paul, James Harden, Luka Doncic among likely selections for remaining spots
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
lots of time left to hoop. pic.twitter.com/jTHzyCDLP4 – 8:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Familiar TERRYtory 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/392WrqQ18a – 8:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coming to the game tonight? Check out the first-ever 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross in the Grand Entrance and enter for your chance to win Kings tickets or an Apple TV!
Courtesy of your Northern California Toyota Dealers pic.twitter.com/OF8WvzMhdh – 7:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Around the 🌎
@LaMelo Ball | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Otg4j3OGpU – 7:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A trade deadline preview and the Wolves hot January on today’s show w/ @Britt Robson
– Chris Finch and the Wolves being the No. 1 offense this month
– How the Wolves might approach the deadline
– Britt gets mad at TNT
– The next 4 games against DET + SAC
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 7:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns once again proved why they have #NBA best record in topping Brooklyn. #Nets.
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s roll. 💪
📍 – Boston, MA
🆚 – @Boston Celtics
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/WcFWq9P5Kn – 7:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle is now 4/4 from deep over his last 3 games. He was 2/2 against Sacramento and 1/1 against Memphis. He’s off to a 1/1 start tonight. #Sixers – 7:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs BOS
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is available.
Gordon Hayward (NWT, Return from H&S Protocols) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/51mLhqYZPb – 7:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Truly appreciate @TermineRadio, @eddie_johnson7 and @Sirius XM NBA for having me on today to discuss the James Harden trade, the Seattle SuperSonics and Kevin Durant leaving for Golden State.
Would love to come back on sometime to talk about the Thunder rebuild! – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s Starting 5 ⤵️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/4KMoId5aJb – 7:00 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧
NBA Trade Deadline Special Podcast w guest @Jake Fischer
🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal
🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?
🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options
nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d… – 6:26 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Thirty two years ago today, Manute Bol blocked a franchise-record 13 shots in a 120-109 victory over the New Jersey Nets. Eight of those blocks came in the game’s first half, also marking the franchise record for blocks in a half. pic.twitter.com/MklIzEFzfG – 6:16 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Per the Warriors’ latest injury report, Iguodala will miss his eighth straight game tomorrow vs. the Kings. Kerr had previously expressed optimism that Iguodala could return for that game. – 6:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II isn’t even listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Banged his shin on the front row last night saving a steal, limped to the locker room. But it won’t force him to miss any time. – 6:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is out tomorrow against the Kings. It’ll be an eighth straight missed game with a left hip issue. There had been optimism that he’d return for this game, but won’t. Nemanja Bjelica also out. Fourth straight missed game with back spasms. Otto Porter is questionable. – 6:01 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Fred VanVleet
F: Jayson Tatum
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
WC: Domantas Sabonis
WC: Zach LaVine
Injury replacements: Jrue Holiday, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/yVwHsbc17p – 5:51 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Watching some Nets-Suns from last night. Enjoyed Harden telling James Johnson that he does NOT need help against Biyombo. pic.twitter.com/Bcgdvbte0x – 5:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
It’s #WallpaperWednesday 💜👑
Build and Learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/8nneNKAihq – 5:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
*sighs* If only we could go back in time…🛸🕺
What would be @LaMelo Ball’s street ball nickname?
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/SBO6to9euS – 5:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Nets have ruled out LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle), Kevin Durant (MCL), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) for tonight’s game against the Kings. Looks like James Harden and Kyrie Irving will both be in the lineup. – 5:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox addresses lingering ankle injury, MRI results as Kings prepare to play Nets
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Now donating from the charity stripe 💸
For every free throw the Kings make at home games, @MattressFirm will donate $15 to the National Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/Q7jjFnbN5o – 4:30 PM
Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 4:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Before they are announced tomorrow, here are my All-Star reserves:
East
J. Butler
J. Allen
J. Tatum
J. Harden
Z. LaVine
D. Garland
F. VanVleet
West
K. Towns
D. Green
R. Gobert
L. Doncic
D. Booker
C. Paul
D. Mitchell
You can find rationale at link below:
youtu.be/07G9PbH4Y8k – 4:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Here’s your chance to win ✌️ courtside seats to our game against the Nuggets on Feb. 24!
25 Day Fan Frenzy presented by @CacheCreekCR 👉 https://t.co/kki4IYCFAk pic.twitter.com/ROGtSZEGey – 4:04 PM