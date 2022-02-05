Nets vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (29-22) play against the Utah Jazz (21-21) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 4, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 0, Utah Jazz 0 (9:00 pm ET)

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

When are the @Utah Jazz going to film the tough-guy pose video to use for Alex Jensen during pre game intros?

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Yooo @nayocampbell's package on Rudy Gay that they just showed in the arena was really good. Nayo, drop the video!

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Salt Lake City. It has been a day. Getting to media seating was a conquest in itself. Nets-Jazz tip shortly. It’s Kyrie Irving and co. vs. Donovan Mitchell…and co. Battle of two NY/NJ area point guards. Does the losing streak get to seven? Updates to come. – 9:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bulls in a one-point game in fourth vs. Pacers. Should Chicago lose tonight and Heat win Saturday in Charlotte, then Erik Spoelstra would be East All-Star coach, guiding Team Durant, Feb. 20 in Cleveland. – 8:54 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Irving, Mills, Edwards, Johnson and Claxton start for the #Nets tonight at the #Jazz. – 8:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters in SLC: Irving, Mills, Edwards, Johnson and Claxton. – 8:33 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gay is AVAILABLE tonight – 8:25 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on his talks with James Harden amid trade report: “We’re in lockstep, so I don’t think he pays attention in that way where it affects him. And he certainly knows my tone is like ‘its me and you, buddy. We’ve got to figure this out and keep going, keep pushing.’ ” #Nets – 7:54 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Is there anyone more motivated to solve cancer than those who treat patients directly? In addition to being a pediatric neurosurgeon, @5ForTheFight_ Cancer Research Fellow, Dr. Sam Cheshier runs a lab to find better ways to battle the very brain tumors he removes.

#5ForTheFight pic.twitter.com/WGpm5myv7c – 7:48 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Just one mans opinion but I would trade Simmons for wings who can shoot defend and score because I think maxey is fine at point guard. Trading for harden kills his growth – 7:41 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

MVP odds haven’t moved since the James Harden-to-Philly rumors flared up. Joel Embiid remains the favorite, but at the same +200 odds. Nikola Jokic close behind at +300. – 7:41 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked about the losing streak impacting the Nets’ thinking at the trade deadline, Steve Nash said he doesn’t think the organization is reactive to where just because they’re losing they’ll make a deal. Said it’s about building something and the big picture. – 7:36 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says the decision to hold Harden out tonight is precautionary — they want to give him another couple days to make sure his hamstring is feeling better. Nash does not believe Harden will need an MRI — and he’s hopeful he’ll play Sunday in Denver. – 7:35 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said James Harden experienced a strength deficit with his hamstring and it was bothering him against Sacramento. Doesn’t commit to him playing Sunday. – 7:34 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

With the news that Danuel House Jr. isn’t playing tonight, that means @Utah Jazz fans won’t see him again in in uniform on his current 10-day deal which expires Sunday.

Also, he’s already signed his league-max second traditional 10-day contract. – 7:32 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Danuel House technically has cleared COVID protocols, but is still symptomatic so he remains out.

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Danuel House has cleared NBA health and safety protocol (cycle threshold over 30) but is still symptomatic so the Jazz are keeping him out. – 7:25 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Danuel House is still symptomatic at this point, so he remains out for tonight’s contest. – 7:25 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Injury report:

*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (Right Knee Soreness)

*AVAILABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Low Back Strain)

QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness) – 7:21 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Udoka Azubuike will start tonight. Hassan Whiteside is available to play. – 7:21 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz are going to start Udoka Azubuike again tonight, even with Hassan Whiteside available. – 7:21 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Udoka Azubuike will start tonight, even with Hassan Whiteside available. – 7:21 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jordan Clarkson is out, and Hassan Whiteside is available for the #Jazz vs the #Nets. – 7:17 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

New Crossover pod: Previewing the trade deadline w/former Nets GM @Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.

Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/JRCmOyxDEe – 7:16 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers’ pursuit of James Harden receives a shot in the arm as trade deadline approaches | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jordan Clarkson is OUT tonight, while Hassan Whiteside is available. – 7:15 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jordan Clarkson is out tonight. Hassan Whiteside will play. – 7:15 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jordan Clarkson is OUT. Hassan Whiteside is AVAILABLE. – 7:15 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets could be open to James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster at trade deadline nypost.com/2022/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 6:59 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia Sixers Open To Discussing A James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: ‘The Ball Is Is in The Nets’ Court’

forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:37 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

As of today, the Sixers would play the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. – 6:35 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Non-zero chance Nets trade James Harden, then win the title four months later.

Imagine the anti-Harden vitriol. – 6:34 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nets open to possible Harden for Simmons trade before deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/04/rep… – 6:18 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Things have been rocky since James Harden got to Brooklyn. Kyrie part-time, injuries, COVID, and his own inconsistency this season.

He’s frustrated and he’s a free agent this summer. The Big 3 has hardly played together… Nets would be foolish if they didn’t field calls. – 6:18 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Yeah, whether or not it’s the season now or later, the way I look at it is [Harden’s] already said I want to play and finish my career in Brooklyn: He’s actually said that.”

-Joe Tsai via @Brian Lewis in Sep.

How much better could #sixers feel he’d wanna stay w/ them? – 6:15 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Technically, Philadelphia *has to* put in extra money into a Simmons-Harden deal, about $2.1 million. Thybulle and Maxey each make just enough to do it, but also works with Korkmaz, or Reed + Joe, or lots of other combinations.

theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… – 6:13 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Durant has to be so pissed right now – 5:47 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Me + @Kevin O’Connor are hopping on Green Room to talk Harden, Portland, trades and more

Come join ‘Could James Harden for Ben Simmons Really Happen?’ on Greenroom! spotifygr.link/HAE6AlcTnnb – 5:46 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Going live on @SpotifyGrnroom with @Bill Simmons to discuss the latest on James Harden and Ben Simmons, what we’re hearing, what to watch for over this next week. @ringer @ringernba spotifygr.link/dlEzcb6Snnb – 5:46 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Sixers to pursue James Harden, Nets open to discussing Ben Simmons swap

cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 5:44 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Ben Simmons will balance out the Nets offensively, add defensive dimensions, and expand their window. On the court, he will help them.

Off it? 🤷 – 5:39 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Every Sixers game will be 4+ hours if they have Embiid and Harden. – 5:37 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

There is some amusement in Philadelphia regarding the latest Nets/Harden reporting — if he’s unhappy, a threat to walk, and disrupting on-court chemistry, the thought goes, why should they give up extra to go get him now? phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 5:34 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

The Pelicans have assigned forward Zylan Cheatham to the @GleagueSquadron. – 5:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

I thought today would be the perfect day for my Kessler Edwards feature. Friday with no NFL games this weekend and he’s played well lately. What could possibly take the spotlight away from it? Alas… – 5:25 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell ready for return after frustrating recovery from concussion

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Would guarantee Brooklyn is asking for Maxey, picks, in addition to Simmons, in exchange for Harden. – 5:20 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Donovan Mitchell returns for the Jazz + the Sixers are cooking.

@Tim MacMahon and @Tim Bontemps join NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/7XuPs9NjY3 – 5:19 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Would it be Simmons for Harden straight up? Are they swapping Harrises? – 5:18 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

The Nets are open to trading James Harden?

Good. They should be. – 5:18 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

We’re gonna get “Two Alphas” talk from Harden if he goes to Philly. – 5:18 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The Thunder own the Clippers draft picks. The Rockets own the Nets draft picks.

Today has been a good day. – 5:17 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

James Harden is unhappy playing with Joel Embiid and would like to get traded, per 2023 NBA media reports – 5:16 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Maxey being carried out of Wells Fargo Center on KD and Simmons’ shoulders after hitting the series-winning shot against the 76ers in the East Finals. Doc says he doesnt know that question or the answer right now when asked if Harden can be the point guard of a championship team. – 5:09 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

What do we think Brooklyn prioritizes in a Simmons + for Harden deal?

Maxey obviously has the most upside. Curry probably does the most for their specific roster needs. Thybulle and Simmons could survive offensively with KD and Kyrie. Picks open up the most flexibility. – 5:09 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

What’s ironic is both Harden and Simmons are both more talented than than the general public perceives them to be right now. – 5:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Nets Big 3 have only played in 16 games together. pic.twitter.com/eNk5Tr9uLF – 5:07 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pels have added Zylan Cheatham and Miye Oni on 10-day deals, team says. – 5:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Probably the cleanest deal for both Philly and Brooklyn is the following: pic.twitter.com/bIrpOBFK6f – 5:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Pelicans say they have signed forward Zylan Cheatham and guard Miye Oni to 10-day contracts via the COVID hardship exception. – 5:04 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zylan Cheatham and Miye Oni have been added to the Pelicans roster on 10-day contracts pic.twitter.com/2pxpb21v17 – 5:04 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Did the Kings holding James Harden to 4 points, break the Nets? – 5:03 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’ve never needed a 30-for-30 as badly as I need one on the roster-building war between the Nets, Celtics and 76ers over the past decade or so.

All three have looked positioned for multiple championships at some point only to be tripped up by one of the others. – 5:03 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

If the Nets trade Harden to Sixers (in mid-season!!) it will the ultimate ‘NBA is the best league/worst league’ moment in my lif …. well, until the next one. – 5:03 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed Zylan Cheatham and Miye Oni to 10-day hardship contracts, the team announced. – 5:02 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans say they have added forward Zylan Cheatham and guard Miye Oni to 10-day contracts via the COVID hardship exception. – 5:02 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m not gonna lie, part of me is wondering how much of my “James Harden traded to Philly” prewrite from last January I can still salvage. – 4:58 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn’s James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal.

Details on @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… – 4:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

I asked Steve Nash about the mood of the #Nets: “These opportunities can be great for us: Really face adversity, find solutions, dig out of a hole. I love this sh1t. That’s what I had to do many many times to have a career, let alone to make it…This is an opportunity.” #NBA – 4:29 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

My newest Ben Simmons trade idea for ⁦@CertifiedBckts⁩: Trade Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles (hurt), Jordan Clarkson and first-round picks in 2026 & 2028. pic.twitter.com/i5pWsE18v7 – 4:23 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Joe Ingles had plenty to say this morning about his torn ACL and all that entails (story to come from @Andy Larsen). In the meantime, I covered everything Joe had to say in his revealing final interview *before* the injury. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 4:17 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks get two games added to NBA TV: vs. Memphis March 18 and vs. Brooklyn April 2. pic.twitter.com/KCoYtBb40X – 4:13 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Two Hawks games just got added to the national TV schedule on NBA TV:

March 18: Memphis at Atlanta

April 2: Brooklyn at Atlanta – 4:10 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Finding some support for Rudy Gobert on defense has to be the Jazz’s main priority. #TheVoidNBA

📺: https://t.co/mlXSQIFCG8 pic.twitter.com/5ONA27JJrA – 4:09 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

I’m so exhausted today, I’m really just hoping and praying that Kyrie doesn’t try to smudge Vivint or something. I just can’t deal with anything like that today 😂 – 4:02 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Joe Harris ‘confident’ he’ll be back for #Nets with injury frustration mounting, but nothing guaranteed nypost.com/2022/02/04/joe… via @nypostsports – 3:44 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Feel like there’s at least as much to talk about regarding teams not involved in this trade as there is clips-Blazers. Why didn’t Utah for example get more aggressive? – 3:36 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

He's back

#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 3:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

New for @NYDailyNews/@NYDNSports: With the Feb. 10 NBA Trade Deadline approaching, Joe Harris’ ankle uncertainty puts the Nets in a bind. They’re going to have to make a decision on him sooner than later. #Nets

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:25 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Despite torn ACL, Joe Ingles says he's not done playing basketball